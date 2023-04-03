Corey Conners, of Canada, reacts to missing his putt on the 13th green during their foursomes match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Conners and partner Sungjae Im of South Korea have lost the first match of the day at the Presidents Cup.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez

Corey Conners, of Canada, reacts to missing his putt on the 13th green during their foursomes match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Conners and partner Sungjae Im of South Korea have lost the first match of the day at the Presidents Cup.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Julio Cortez

Canada’s Corey Conners wins Valero Texas Open for a second time

Canada’s Corey Conners has won the Valero Texas Open for a second time.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., saved par on the par-5 18th hole to secure the one-stroke win on Sunday.

Sam Stevens of the United States was second at 14-under overall.

Conners also won the Texas Open in 2019.

He joins Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., and Adam Svensson of Surrey, B.C., as Canadians who have won on the PGA Tour this season.

It’s expected that Conners will move up to No. 18 on the FedEx Cup standings when they’re updated on Monday.

