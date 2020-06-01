Canada’s Davies helps Bayern top Fortuna 5-0 to take 10-point Bundesliga lead

Canada’s Davies helps Bayern top Fortuna 5-0 to take 10-point Bundesliga lead

MUNICH — Edmonton’s Alphonso Davies and his Bayern Munich teammates continue to dominate the Bundesliga in empty stadiums.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich took a confident step closer to an eighth straight German title with a 5-0 demolition of Fortuna Düsseldorf on Saturday.

With five games remaining, Bayern moved into a 10-point lead over Borussia Dortmund, which plays at Paderborn on Sunday.

Davies made it 5-0 in the 52nd minute, winning the ball off Duesseldorf’s Kevin Stoeger at the edge of the penalty box and then driving through two more defenders before slipping a low shot through goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier’s legs.

Davies also scored last weekend in Bayern’s 5-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt 5-2.

Davies was instrumental in the move that led to Bayern’s first goal in the 15th minute Saturday. After Duesseldorf regained possession after a Bayern corner and started up the field, Davies won the ball back. Five passes later it was in the back of the Duesseldorf net courtesy of an own goal.

It was Bayern’s 16th goal in the opening 15 minutes of a match this season.

At the other end, the 19-year-old Davies used his left foot to block a shot by Turkish international Kenan Karaman in the 33rd minute.

The young Canadian took time to change boots in the 76th minute. “Probably from wearing the other ones down with his Road Runner speed,” said the Bundesliga official website, referencing Bayern veteran Thomas Mueller’s comment this week that Davies’s speed was akin to the cartoon character.

Only Bayern’s players and staff were there to cheer the kind of dominant win which would normally put Bayern fans in a party mood. Bayern has won 14 of its last 15 league games as it cruises toward the title, including a potential title-deciding 1-0 win over Dortmund on Tuesday.

Right-back Benjamin Pavard got Bayern going Saturday with a 15th-minute shot deflected in off Fortuna’s Matthias “Zanka” Jorgensen, who was credited with the own-goal. Pavard got his name on the scoresheet 14 minutes later at a corner.

Lewandowski finished off well-worked team moves either side of halftime to add Bayern’s third and fourth goals. That took the Poland striker to four goals since the Bundesliga restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this month.

Earlier, Werder Bremen revived its hopes of avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win over slumping Schalke. Werder midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt hit a curling long-range shot into the top corner for the only goal of the game, though Schalke complained of a foul in the buildup.

Werder stayed 17th and in the relegation places but moved within three points of safety. The team has only spent one season outside the top tier since the Bundesliga was founded in 1963. Schalke dropped to 10th and hasn’t won a league game since January.

Schalke and U.S. national team midfielder Weston McKennie played wearing an armband referencing the death of George Floyd. McKennie had the handwritten message “Justice for George” on white tape around his left arm.

“We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!” McKennie wrote on Twitter after the game.

His protest came in the wake of Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into the 46-year-old black man’s neck for more than eight minutes on Monday. Floyd was handcuffed as Officer Derek Chauvin pushed his face into the pavement amid his pleas for help.

Hertha beat Augsburg 2-0 to make it 10 points from four games since the Bundesliga resumed in empty stadiums this month. That run has lifted the Berlin club out of the relegation battle and within four points of the Europa League places.

Wolfsburg stayed sixth, in a Europa League spot, despite a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt and is now level on points with seventh-place Hoffenheim, which beat Mainz 1-0.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

soccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Canada’s Olympic, Paralympic athletes get $5 million upon return to sport

Just Posted

Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained

Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained

More provinces moving to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions

More provinces moving to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Zero active cases of COVID-19 in central zone

53 people in hospital

New Sylvan Lake playground deferred to 2021

Town Council says it will re-tender the Centennial Park project in 2021 with a $350,000 price tag

WATCH: HJ Cody staff surprise Sylvan Lake graduates

Staff from HJ Cody surprised graduates Saturday morning with a special gift

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

‘Makes no sense:’ Woman can’t fathom why husband, uncle slain on hunting trip

‘Makes no sense:’ Woman can’t fathom why husband, uncle slain on hunting trip

Climate change behind increases in extreme rain danger: scientists

Climate change behind increases in extreme rain danger: scientists

Alberta introduces bill to create own parole board like Quebec, Ontario

Alberta introduces bill to create own parole board like Quebec, Ontario

Woman sentenced in toddler’s death says sorry to ‘every single person’ she hurt

Woman sentenced in toddler’s death says sorry to ‘every single person’ she hurt

‘Hate just hides’: Biden vows to take on systematic racism

‘Hate just hides’: Biden vows to take on systematic racism

On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm

On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm

Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide

Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide

Most Read