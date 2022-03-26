Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone against Team South Korea at CN Centre during the Women’s World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson throws a stone against Team South Korea at CN Centre during the Women’s World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Saturday, March 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle

Canada’s Einarson loses women’s world curling semifinal 9-6 to South Korea

EunJung Kim will face Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday’s final

Canada’s Kerri Einarson lost in the semifinal at the women’s world curling championship Saturday in Prince George and will play for the bronze medal.

South Korea’s EunJung Kim downed the host country 9-6 to advance to Sunday’s gold-medal game at the CN Centre.

Kim will face Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni in Sunday’s final.

Tirinzoni, who beat Sweden 7-5 in the other semifinal, will attempt to win a third straight women’s world crown.

Einarson meets Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg for bronze.

— will be updated

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Canadacurling

Previous story
Canadian men fall 1-0 in Costa Rica, bid for World Cup qualification on hold

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake's H.J. Cody High School. (File photo)
Two students found unresponsive in vehicle, hospitalized

Red Deer MLAs Adriana LaGrange and Jason Stephan (back right) stand behind Premier Jason Kenney during the last election campaign. On Thursday, Stephan called on the premier to resign because of a bungled leadership review. (Advocate file photo)
‘Spectacle and a circus’: Red Deer MLA calls on Premier Jason Kenney to resign

Representatives of 100 women who care, Kim Langmaid (left) and Jennifer Goodall (right) present the donation to Amanda Fitch from the Jazz Festival. Cassidy Goodall / Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake womens group jazzed to support Jazz at the Lake Festival

Patrick Teskey / Submitted photo
Student theatre troupe staged ‘Fiddler on the Roof Jr.’