Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann wins Olympic speedskating silver in 5,000 metres

Canada’s Isabelle Weidemann skates during the women’s 5,000-metre speedskating final at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

BEIJING — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann won an Olympic silver medal in the women’s 5,000 metres Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa collected her second medal in Beijing after a bronze in the 3,000 metres.

“”It went by really fast. I was trying to control it, and think about my technique, but I lost track of the laps. I was trying to find a rhythm, but it was a fight,” said Weidemann.

The Canadian posted a time of six minutes 48.18 seconds skating in the penultimate pairing.

Dutchwoman Irene Schouten then beat Weidemann’s time for gold in an Olympic-record 6:43.51.

Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic took bronze in 6:50.09.

“”I’m so excited. I’m overjoyed. Winning a medal earlier in the week I thought was the top of it, so this is also very exciting. I was hoping the 3,000 wasn’t a fluke,” Weidemann said of her silver-medal performance.

Weidemann will chase a third medal Tuesday with teammates Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais in the women’s team pursuit.

Weidemann finished sixth in the 5k four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.

