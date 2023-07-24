Marggie Mac Neil swims her way to winning the women’s 100-metre butterfly at the Canadian swimming trials in Toronto on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s Maggie Mac Neil wins silver in 100m butterfly at worlds

Canadian swimmer Maggie Mac Neil claimed silver in the women’s 100-metre butterfly at the World Aquatics Championships on Monday.

Mac Neil, of London, Ont., finished with a time of 56.45 seconds. Yufei Zhang of China won gold with a time of 56.12 seconds, while Torri Huske of the United States finished third in 56.61.

Mac Neil, 23, entered the race as the reigning Olympic champion.

Also on Monday, Canadians Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm qualified for Tuesday’s final in the women’s 100m backstroke.

Masse, of LaSalle, Ont., finished second in her semifinal and was the fourth fastest overall in 59.06 seconds. Wilm, of Calgary, was third in the second semifinal in 59.35.

American Regan Smith posted the day’s fastest time of 58.33.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.

The Canadian Press

