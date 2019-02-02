Saskatchewan third Matt Dunstone, who throws fourth rocks, releases a shot as they play Manitoba at the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship at the Brandt Centre in Regina on Sunday, March 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Canada’s Matt Dunstone tied for first place at curling World Cup

Canada’s men’s team has 13 points through five games, tied for first with Scotland.

Canada’s Matt Dunstone stayed tied for first place in the Group B standings at the third World Cup stop of the season, downing China 9-2 on Saturday.

Dunstone, of Winnipeg, took control of the game by scoring three in the fourth end. He followed that with a deuce in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

Canada’s men’s team has 13 points through five games, tied for first with Scotland.

On the women’s side, Canada’s Darcy Robertson remains winless through six games after dropping two on Saturday.

The Winnipeg skip fell 8-4 to China in the late afternoon draw after a 7-0 loss to Russia in the morning.

Canada’s mixed doubles team of Kadriana Sahaidak and Colton Lott topped South Korean pair Hyeri Jang and Chiwon Choi 7-5 to stay atop the standings with 13 points through six games.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

Just Posted

New clothing donation bins help support Sylvan Lake Community Partners

Sylvan Lake and Area Community Partners has joined together with Clothing for a Cause

VIDEO: Our Lady of the Rosary students perform “Louis la grenouille”

The french play was performed multiple times on Jan. 31 by six different casts.

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Sylvan Lake actor lands role in her first stage production

Carol Davis will perform in “Mama Mia” opening Feb. 7

Risk of dog theft, Serenity Pet Shelter warns Sylvan Lake residents

Members of Serenity Pet Shelter say there is a risk of dog theft in Central Alberta right now

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Resident angered over B.C. government trapping deer for research

Southern Interior Mule Deer Project has been capturing and releasing adult does and fawns

WATCH: Red Deer is fired up for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Kicking off Feb. 15th, the two-week event will feature more than 150 events in 19 sports

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Most Read