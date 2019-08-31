Canada’s Parrot wins gold in first competition since beating cancer

Olympic silver medallist in slopestyle in 2018 and now six-time X Games champion

Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot won the big air gold medal at X Games Oslo on Saturday in his first competition since being declared cancer-free two months ago.

The Olympic silver medallist in slopestyle in 2018 and now six-time X Games champion was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma on Dec. 21, 2018. The cancer affects white blood cells in the lymphatic system.

The 25-year-old from Bromont, Que., threw down three big jumps in each of his runs in Saturday’s final, scoring a combined 91 points on his two best runs.

Parrot scored a 47 on his first jump, a cab triple cork 1620, and 44 on the frontside triple cork he landed on his second run.

READ MORE: Olympian snowboarder Max Parrot diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Sven Thorgren of Sweden was second with 88.33 points and Japan’s Yuki Kadono took bronze with a score of 84.66.

Regina’s Mark McMorris, who has 17 X Games medals, placed fifth in the six-man final. A podium finish would have tied McMorris with American Shaun White’s X Games medal record of 18.

Parrot last competed Nov. 24, 2018, when he placed eighth at a big air World Cup in Beijing.

He’d noticed a bump on his neck and consulted a doctor upon his return to Canada. Parrot underwent his 12th and final round of chemotherapy in mid-June.

Parrot won big air gold at X Games Aspen three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018, but wasn’t able to compete there this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘What an adventure’: Nick Nurse thrilled to be coaching Canada at World Cup
Next story
Sylvan Lake Lakers, Lacombe Rams play to 21-21 draw

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Lakers, Lacombe Rams play to 21-21 draw

Ram Takoda Dennis stands out for Lacombe

Proposed 53 Street Modernization presented to Sylvan Lakers

The project is proposed as part of the Town’s 2020 Capital Budget Program, subject to approval

Sylvan Lake and Area’s 100 Women Who Care donates to local charity

The new Sylvan Lake and Area chapter is hoping to hit the 100 member mark to raise even more

Diffuse Sources of Nutrients in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

A weekly column by the SLWSS team about Sylvan Lake and its impact

Female race car driver breaks into male-dominated field

Male dominated sport attracts girls as well

‘We will rise from those ashes:’ Ranch still rebuilding two years after wildfire

Wildfire raged into Waterton Lakes National Park in southeastern Alberta two years ago

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Red Deer Rebels trade with Vancouver

Rebels acquiew 17-year old defenceman Joel Sexsmith and conditional pick

Blackfalds RCMP investigate male with gunshot wounds

Male is in a serious but stable condition

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Alberta man argues medical professionals failed son who died of meningitis

David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read