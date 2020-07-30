Canadian featherweight Gavin Tucker faces Justin Jaynes on UFC card

Canadian featherweight Gavin Tucker faces Justin Jaynes on UFC card

Canadian featherweight Gavin (The Newfoundland Terror) Tucker will face Justin (Guitar Hero) Jaynes on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.

Derrick (The Black Beast) Lewis, ranked No. 4 among heavyweight contenders, meets No. 11 Aleksei (The Boa Constrictor) Oleinik of Russia in the main event at the UFC’s Apex production facility in Las Vegas. The co-main event features Russian Omari Akhmedov, ranked No. 11 among middleweight contenders, against former UFC champion Chris Weidman.

The 34-year-old Tucker, a native of Ship Cove N.L., who fights out of Halifax, is coming off a third-round submission win over South Korean Seung Woo Choi last July at UFC 240 in Edmonton.

That marked his first fight since September 2017 when he suffered four broken facial bones in a lopsided loss to Rick (The Gladiator) Glenn at UFC 215, also held in Edmonton.

Tucker (11-1-0) won his UFC debut in February 2017, earning a decision over Sam Sicilia in Halifax. Jaynes (16-4-0) made his UFC debut some six weeks ago, on three days notice, needing just 41 seconds to stop Frank (The Crank) Camacho on June 20.

It was Jaynes’ fifth straight win and 10th in his last 11.

Also on the Vegas card, Andrew (El Dirte) Sanchez, an American who trains at Montreal’s Tristar Gym, faces Brazilian middleweight Wellington Turman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Most Read