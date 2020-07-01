Canadian international forward Conor Keys has signed a two-year contract extension with Atlanta’s Major League Rugby team. CP photo

Canadian international Conor Keys signs contact extension with Rugby ATL

“We saw Conor beginning to grow into his own during the 2020 season”

ATLANTA — Canadian international forward Conor Keys has signed a two-year contract extension with Atlanta’s Major League Rugby team.

The 23-year-old lock from Stittsvlle, Ont., played all five games for expansion Rugby ATL this year before the MLR suspended play due to the global pandemic.

“We saw Conor beginning to grow into his own during the 2020 season and we believe he has tremendous upside for both Rugby ATL and Rugby Canada,” Atlanta head coach Scott Lawrence said in a statement.

Keys, a six-foot-six 240-pounder, has won 18 caps for Canada including starts against Italy and New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

MLR cancelled the 2020 season on March 19 with Rugby ATL sixth in the 12-team standings at 2-3-0.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Ontario sports minister says CFL talking about Hamilton-Burlington hub

Just Posted

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

BREAKING: Alberta confirms 41 COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Province provides update

Regular maintenance and upgrades took place while Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre closed

The NexSource Centre reopens July 5 with changes and and maximum capacities in place

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

‘I love this country:’ Brazilian cowboy nears end of epic horse ride in Calgary

A year-long trek

COVID-19 reshapes Canada Day celebrations from big parties to online shows

The 53 bells of the Peace Tower will still ring today

Mask advice could change depending on COVID-19 spread: Saskatchewan’s top doctor

“I may give a recommendation to wear a mask all the time when you’re indoors”

Russia nears end of vote on extending Putin’s rule to 2036

For the first time in Russia, polls were open for a week

Lighthizer celebrates USMCA, promises enforcement as trade deal comes into force

The new deal has more stringent labour provisions

Virtual Canada Day citizenship ceremony celebrates nurses, care workers

The marquee Canada Day group event will be streamed on YouTube

N.B. anti-racism activist among those receiving Canada Day honours from GG

“We protected each other, and I grew up in a white community”

Ottawa granted extension to overhaul medical assistance in dying legislation

Ottawa granted extension to overhaul medical assistance in dying legislation

Most Read