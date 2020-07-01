Canadian international Conor Keys signs contact extension with Rugby ATL

“We saw Conor beginning to grow into his own during the 2020 season”

ATLANTA — Canadian international forward Conor Keys has signed a two-year contract extension with Atlanta’s Major League Rugby team.

The 23-year-old lock from Stittsvlle, Ont., played all five games for expansion Rugby ATL this year before the MLR suspended play due to the global pandemic.

“We saw Conor beginning to grow into his own during the 2020 season and we believe he has tremendous upside for both Rugby ATL and Rugby Canada,” Atlanta head coach Scott Lawrence said in a statement.

Keys, a six-foot-six 240-pounder, has won 18 caps for Canada including starts against Italy and New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

MLR cancelled the 2020 season on March 19 with Rugby ATL sixth in the 12-team standings at 2-3-0.

Coronavirus