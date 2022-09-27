Nickeil Alexander-Walker (4) and teammates applaud the crowd after their FIBA international men's World Cup basketball qualifying game victory over Dominican Republic, in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022. Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Canadian men to play upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in Edmonton

Edmonton is set to host Canada’s next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November.

Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday.

The Canadian men’s team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to do so — following wins over Argentina and Panama.

At 8-0, Canada is atop Group E, ahead of Venezuela (7-1), Argentina (6-2), Dominican Republic (5-3), Panama (2-6), and Bahamas (2-6).

The games will be held at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

