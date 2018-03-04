Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury completed his first World Cup event since the Pyeongchang Winter Games by adding his second silver medal.

The 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., finished second on Sunday in the men’s dual moguls, a day after scoring 89.27 in moguls for silver.

Japan’s Ikuma Horishima won gold in both events, scoring 91.03 on Saturday to edge Kingsbury, while Dmitriy Reikherd of Kazakhstan placed third in both.

Fellow Canadian Olympic medallist Justine Dufour-Lapointe couldn’t follow up silver in women’s moguls on Saturday, placing 13th in dual moguls.

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was Canada’s top finisher in the dual moguls as she placed sixth. American Tess Johnson took gold.

Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who won silver in Pyeongchang, scored 81.33, behind winner Perrine Laffont of France for her silver on Saturday.

The Canadian Press

