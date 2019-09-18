Canadian ice dancing stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have announced their retirement. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Canadian ice dancing stars Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir say they are “stepping away” from the sport.

Their retirement was revealed late Tuesday night in a video message posted on their separate Twitter accounts.

The pair is shown skating around on ice, Moir holding a cellphone camera, as they thank fans for their support in an emotional message.

“After 22 years, it feels like the right time to step away from the sport,” Virtue said. “This is so personal and emotional for both of us. We’re just so grateful. How lucky are we really that we got to share all of this together and with all of you?”

Virtue, from London, Ont., and Moir, from Ilderton, Ont., were expected to retire following a gold-medal performance at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, but had not made an official announcement until Tuesday.

The pair is currently preparing for a Canada-wide Rock the Rink Tour that begins in Abbotsford on Oct. 5 and ends Nov. 23 in St. John’s, N.L.

READ MORE: Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Their 2018 gold was their fifth Olympic medal. They also won gold in ice dancing at the Vancouver Games in 2010, silver in Sochi in 2014, and one gold and one silver in the team figure skating event in Pyeongchang and Sochi, respectively.

Virtue, 30, and Moir, 32, have been ice dancing partners for 22 years.

“Twenty-two years and it’s been — I can’t put that into words,” Moir said in the video. “I’m not going to be emotional, this is my first selfie video ever and I’m not going to cry in it.”

Virtue and Moir became household names after capturing Olympic gold on home soil in 2010 and have been melting hearts ever since. They garnered even more attentions during their final Olympic appearance in 2018, with fans swooning over their on-ice chemistry.

They performed alongside other Canadian skaters on a Stars on Ice Tour exhibition tour last spring, but haven’t competed since Pyeongchang.

READ MORE: Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Virtue said the future of Canadian ice dancing is bright, despite their departure.

“We’re in such good hands in Canada,” she said. “The next generation of skaters is going to blaze new trails, break all of our records and we can’t wait to cheer them on.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kaillie Humphries’ bid to be released by Canadian bobsleigh group denied

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Outspoken Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger stepping down later this year

Imperial Oil is about 70 per cent owned by Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp., since 2013

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Alberta spends $3M to hire 30 nurse practitioners for remote areas

Province has 600 nurse practitioners, but minister says most work in hospitals or outpatient clinics

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Most Read