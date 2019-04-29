Tennis Canada announced Raonic’s withdrawal from the clay-court tournaments Monday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Canadian tennis star Raonic withdraws from Madrid, Rome with injured right knee

Raonic hasn’t played since losing in the second round of the Miami Open on March 24

Injuries have once again become an issue for Milos Raonic, as Canada’s top-ranked tennis player has withdrawn from Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome with a banged-up right knee.

Tennis Canada announced Raonic’s withdrawal from the clay-court tournaments Monday.

READ MORE: Teen runs 120 km marathons through deserts

It remains to be seen whether the world No. 16 will be ready for the French Open, which starts May 26. Raonic withdrew from the second Grand Slam of the season last year, as well as the Rome Masters, with a right knee ailment.

It’s a blow to the hard-serving Canadian from Thornhill, Ont., who had some success at hard-court tournaments earlier this year. He reached the Indian Wells semifinals last month, losing to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

Raonic hasn’t played since losing in the second round of the Miami Open to Britain’s Kyle Edmund on March 24.

Skipping the clay season to recover is not necessarily a bad thing for Raonic. His powerful game is much better suited to grass and hard-surface courts, though he did reach the semifinals in Rome in 2014.

Raonic, who reached a career-high world ranking of No. 3 in 2016, has battled multiple injuries throughout his career, including a sore back, wrist surgery, a right elbow ailment and a pinched nerve in his right foot.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Peewee Sylvan Lake Buccaneers victorious in home opener

Just Posted

Peewee Sylvan Lake Buccaneers victorious in home opener

The peewee Buccaneers defeated the Lacoka Locos 5-2 on April 26 at the NexSource Centre

Central Alberta placed under snowfall warning

10 to 20 cm of snow is expected to fall over the last weekend of April, says Environment Canada

Mother Teresa students visited by Travelling Brain School

The interactive program teaches kids about brain functions and how to prevent brain injuries

Sylvan Lake Yettis warned to not get a big head after massive first win

The Yettis won over the Olds Stingers 23-1 at the home opener, April 23

Strathcona County RCMP charge Eckville man for firearms, drugs

RCMP found the suspects at a high risk traffic stop on April 11 as a result of a 911 complaint

Alberta RCMP officer facing four charges after alleged road-rage assault

Const. Barnaby Seregelyi, 26, of the Wood Buffalo detachment has been charged

Elk deaths renew call for wildlife fencing through mountain town near Banff park

It’s the third time this year that multiple elk have been killed in one night on the busy highway

Alberta Energy Regulator official quits ahead of being fired by incoming premier

Ed Whittingham was singled out by incoming premier as a foe of oil development

Accused in Alberta courthouse break-in returns to scene of alleged crime

A suspect who is known to police in Prince George, B.C., was arrested by the RCMP in Jasper, Alta.

Mother, daughter missing: Calgary police say suspect may have burned evidence

Aliyah Sanderson, 22 months old, and her mother, Jasmine Lovett, have not been seen since April 16

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Most Read