Denis Shapovalov lost 6-3, 6-3 to top-ranked Novak Djokovic. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian tennis star Shapovalov advances to first career ATP final

No Canadian has won on the ATP Tour since Milos Raonic in Brisbane in January 2016

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov advanced to the final of an ATP tournament for the first time in his career on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., defeated Japan’s Yuichi Sugita 7-5, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open.

Shapovalov will play Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on Sunday for the title at the ATP 250 tournament.

No Canadian has won on the ATP Tour since Milos Raonic in Brisbane in January 2016.

Shapovalov, the No. 4 seed in Stockholm and the No. 34-ranked player heading into the week, outpowered his opponent on Saturday with 10 aces — Sugita had none — while winning 90 per cent of his first-service points.

Shapovalov converted on 4-of-5 break points and saves 3-of-4 to improve to 2-0 against Sugita. He also beat the 31-year-old in 2017 at an indoor hard court tournament in Switzerland.

Sugita, ranked No. 129, broke Shapovalov for a 4-2 lead in the first set, but the Canadian rebounded with a pair of breaks over the next five games to win the opener in 48 minutes.

The second set was much quicker for Shapovalov, who broke Sugita twice early on for a 4-1 lead, and won it in 30 minutes.

Shapovalov was previously 0 for 7 in ATP semifinals before Saturday’s win.

Krajinovic defeated No. 5 seed Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the first semifinal of the day.

Krajinovic, ranked No. 60, has never faced Shapovalov before.

The 27-year-old has also never won on the ATP Tour, but has appeared in two finals, including one earlier this year on clay in Budapest.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TSN president weighs in on the network, competition and sports media landscape

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake and area residents vent frustration over rural crime

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer visited Sylvan Lake Thursday as part of a rural crime tour

Sylvan Lake Town Council keep utility rates the same for gas and electricity

Council defeated the motion to increase the ATCO gas rate at the Oct. 15 meeting

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest man in Fox Run area hit and run

The arrest was made with the help of information provided by alert Sylvan Lakers

Pilot project proposed for Sylvan Lake and Rimbey RCMP

Chief Superintendent Shahin Mehdizadeh spoke about the project at Tuesday’s meeting of council

Town of Sylvan Lake announces new community bus

The CARE-a-van is available for both for-profit and non-profit organizations

VIDEO: Alberta teen found guilty of shooting German tourist, leaving him paralyzed

The boy, who cannot be publicly identified, was from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Rebels drop third straight against Oil Kings

Rebels have given up 19 goals, scord 2 in three games

Zantac, the over-the-counter heartburn drug, pulled in Canada, U.S.

Health Canada also investigates possible carcinogen in some ranitidine drugs

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Most Read