Dave Proctors’ attempted speed record across Canada last summer was foiled by a bad back, so the ultramarathoner’s comeback plan is chasing a pair of quirkier running benchmarks. Proctor is pictured as he takes his first steps into his journey across Canada to raise awareness for rare diseases from Mile Zero in Victoria, B.C., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Canadian ultramarathoner sets world treadmill record for distance in 12 hours

Proctor ran 100 miles (160 kilometres) in 12 hours 32 minutes and 26 seconds

Alberta ultramarathoner Dave Proctor set a world record Saturday for the longest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours.

The 38-year-old from Okotoks, Alta., ran 153.8 kilometres on a stationary treadmill at a convention centre during the Calgary Marathon Expo.

The previous best, according to Guinness World Records, was 147.3 kilometres by Australian Matthew Eckford on May 11, 2018.

Proctor ran 100 miles (160 kilometres) in 12 hours 32 minutes and 26 seconds before stopping Saturday. Guinness doesn’t list a world record for the fastest 100 miles on a treadmill.

Proctor attempted a cross-Canada speed record in 2018.

His goal was to run from Victoria to St. John’s, N.L., in 66 days, which would have broken the 1991 record of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie.

Proctor called off his attempt just east of Winnipeg a month after he started because of a herniated disc in his back.

The Canadian Press

