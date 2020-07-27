Canadian welterweight Jordan (Young Gun) Mein loses by decision in Bellator debut

Canadian welterweight Jordan (Young Gun) Mein loses by decision in Bellator debut

UNCASAVILLE, Conn. — Canadian welterweight Jordan (Young Gun) Mein, back fighting after a two-year break, lost his Bellator debut by decision to Jason (The Ass-Kicking Machine) Jackson on Friday night.

The judges scored it 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27 for Jackson.

Jackson punished Mein’s legs with kicks and used his reach advantage to control the distance in striking. The 30-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., seemed to be nursing his right arm as the fight wore on. Jackson felled Mein with a right to the head midway through the third round, fought behind closed doors at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Bantamweight Sergio Pettis (20-5-0) won a unanimous decision over Ricky Bandejas (13-4-0) in the main event of Bellator 242, the promotion’s first show since Feb. 22.

Mein (31-13-0) last fought July 28, 2018, when he won a decision over Alex (The Great White) Moreno in Calgary, improving his UFC record to 5-4-0 with his second straight win after a run of three losses.

Two surgeries followed. He had a torn meniscus repaired but his return to training seven weeks later proved to be too soon. His meniscus tore again requiring another operation.

The Moreno fight was the last on his UFC deal so he took time to review his options before signing with Bellator.

The 29-year-old Jackson, a graduate of Season 21 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” previously held 170-pound titles in the Victory FC, Titan FC and Legacy Fighting Alliance promotions.

The Jamaican-born Jackson (12-4-0) trains at Hard Knocks 365 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., under former world kickboxing champion Henri Hooft. He has now won three straight and five of his last six outings.

Mein, who started fighting as a pro in 2006 at age 16, retired in 2015 but returned to action in December 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

