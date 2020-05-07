Canadians OK with empty sports arenas, wary of attending games: poll

Canadians OK with empty sports arenas, wary of attending games: poll

VANCOUVER — Canadian sports fans are itching to watch sports again, but many would think twice about attending a game, according to a poll.

An Angus Reid online survey conducted May 1-4 asked a randomized sample of 1,527 Canadians how they felt about sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were queried about how they felt about games played in empty stadium and arenas, would they attend a game for free without reservation and which sports they missed the most.

One in three indicated playing games in empty venues would be “great”, while over half said “it’s better than nothing,” according to the pollster.

But while 35 per cent said they wouldn’t hesitate to attend a game in October and November if entry was free, two in five respondents said they would deliberate before making up their mind and one quarter refused outright.

The Canadians surveyed yearned for the NHL more than any other pro sports league, with 59 per cent missing hockey compared baseball (31) and basketball (28).

The NHL would have been well into the playoffs when the poll was conducted.

The potential cancellation of the Canadian Football League and National Football League seasons because of the pandemic was a disappointing prospect for 33 per cent asked in both cases.

The dismay over a possible 2020 without the CFL increased in the prairie provinces where three in five said they would be upset.

The poll reflected a generation gap when it came to golf as those over the age of 55 were twice as likely to say they miss the PGA than those aged 18 to 34.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NFL sets protocols for reopening of team facilities

Just Posted

Alberta announces support for farmers, ranchers

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in province climbs over 6,000

Sylvan Lake Farmers’ Market eyeing June opening

Crystal Loewen, market manager, says she has requested a June 5 or June 12 opening date

Sylvan Lake summer camp celebrates 90 years

Camp Kuriakos celebrated its 90th anniversary online April 25, plans for in-person event this fall

Sylvan Lake board game creator releases new game

Ryan Leininger decided after inventing his first board game, Tiny Ninjas, he needed to make a second

Alberta reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 70 new cases

Of the 5,963 total cases in Alberta, 3,552 have recovered

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Canadians OK with empty sports arenas, wary of attending games: poll

Canadians OK with empty sports arenas, wary of attending games: poll

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie faces criticism from MPs during committee

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie faces criticism from MPs during committee

B.C. starts lifting COVID-19 restrictions on surgeries, parks, stores, haircuts

B.C. starts lifting COVID-19 restrictions on surgeries, parks, stores, haircuts

Saskatchewan government says schools to remain closed until at least September

Saskatchewan government says schools to remain closed until at least September

Feds to partly cover ‘top-ups’ for front-line workers on minimum wage

Feds to partly cover ‘top-ups’ for front-line workers on minimum wage

Experts warn of increasing car use, loss of transit routes post-crisis

Experts warn of increasing car use, loss of transit routes post-crisis

Watchdogs warn COVID-19 apps come with privacy risks to Canadians

Watchdogs warn COVID-19 apps come with privacy risks to Canadians

Canadians trust doctors, scientists and government more since pandemic began

Canadians trust doctors, scientists and government more since pandemic began

Most Read