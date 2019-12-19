Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

The Supreme Court has overturned a decision that allowed viewers to see keenly anticipated American commercials during the Super Bowl broadcast.

Bell Canada’s media division secured an exclusive licence from the NFL in 2013 to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and sold ad time to Canadian businesses to be inserted into the program on both Canadian and American stations.

The practice denied Canadian viewers a chance to see entertaining U.S. commercials that often generated as big a buzz as the football game.

In 2016, the federal broadcast regulator decided that in the case of the Super Bowl, the usual practice of substituting Canadian ads for U.S. ones on American channels available in Canada was not in the public interest.

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue, prompting an appeal from the broadcaster and the NFL.

The Federal Court of Appeal rejected the challenge, saying Parliament intended the regulator to decide how best to balance competing policy objectives related to broadcasting in Canada.

ALSO READ: Carrie Bradshaw, ‘The Dude’ to star in Super Bowl commercial

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka
Next story
Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Peewee A Lakers tie with Red Deer

The Red Deer Chiefs made the trip Dec. 14 to find a tied score with the Lakers at the final buzzer

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Sylvan Lake Wranglers stampede over Ponoka

The Wranglers added another to the win column with a 7-1 victory over Ponoka Sunday night, Dec. 15

Sylvan Lake hopes to bring attention to town through social media

The new Tourism Marketing Strategy has a focus on bringing visitors to town year-round

50A Street proposed as Sylvan Lake’s ‘festival street’

In 2020 the street will undergo modernization, according to an open house held Dec. 10

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Alberta starts up review on car insurance, won’t bring back rate cap

Finance Minister Travis Toews says Albertans are paying some of the highest rates in Canada

AHS will not be delivering babies at the Lacombe Hospital

Obstetrics department cancelled after decrease in parents choosing to deliver in Lacombe

Alberta had a world-renowned research foundation — reviving it would raise Canada’s profile

Alberta’s link to Canada’s most important medical discovery may not be well known, but it could be, says one expert

Lacombe Police charge man with trafficking meth, cocaine

LPS partners with ALERT on drug bust

Most Read