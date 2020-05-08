Capitals cut ties with Leipsic after disparaging comments

Capitals cut ties with Leipsic after disparaging comments

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Washington Capitals on Friday placed Brendan Leipsic on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract after he made disparaging comments about women and teammates in a private social media chat.

In a conversation involving his brother and Florida Panthers minor leaguer Jack Rodewald, Leipsic commented on the physical appearances of Vancouver forward Tanner Pearson’s wife and Edmonton captain Connor McDavid’s girlfriend. He also called Capitals linemates Garnet Hathaway and Nick Dowd losers.

Screenshots of the conversation were leaked Wednesday, and a team spokesman said the matter would be handled internally. The NHL called it “inexcusable conduct” and said it would address the matter with the Capitals and Panthers.

“The National Hockey League strongly condemns the misogynistic and reprehensible remarks made by players Brendan Leipsic and Jack Rodewald in a private group chat that has surfaced on social media,” the league said in a statement. “There is no place in our league for such statements, attitudes and behaviour, no matter the forum.”

Leipsic apologized, saying a friend’s Instagram account was hacked and taking responsibility for his comments.

“I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions,” Leipsic said. “I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry.”

The 25-year-old was in his first season with Washington, his sixth NHL organization since being drafted in 2012. He had three goals and eight assists in 61 games.

But Leipsic also hadn’t scored in 35 games and became the odd man out when the Capitals acquired winger Ilya Kovalchuk at the trade deadline. His one-year contract worth $700,000 was set to expire at the end of this season.

Agent Craig Oster did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment whether Leipsic would file a grievance over the contract termination through the NHL Players’ Association.

The University of Manitoba Bisons kicked Leipsic’s brother Jeremy off the team Thursday in the aftermath of the conversation. Rodewald played in the American Hockey League this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club reaches 45 year anniversary

Just Posted

81 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta

One new case in Red Deer County

Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club reaches 45 year anniversary

Looking forward to the future the club wants to keep figure skating alive and kids active

Town of Sylvan Lake to start opening public amenities May 14

“We need to relaunch with much more caution, so not to attract those summertime crowds.”

Sylvan Lake RCMP experience some changes in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Officers maintain social distance when out in public and wear protective gloves and masks

Alberta announces support for farmers, ranchers

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in province climbs over 6,000

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

CFL, CFLPA resume talks on potential contingency plans for 2020 season

CFL, CFLPA resume talks on potential contingency plans for 2020 season

Capitals cut ties with Leipsic after disparaging comments

Capitals cut ties with Leipsic after disparaging comments

‘Slap Shot’ still iconic in hockey despite sport’s changes

‘Slap Shot’ still iconic in hockey despite sport’s changes

Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Loughlin, Giannulli

Judge refuses to dismiss charges against Loughlin, Giannulli

Feds reject eight million N95 masks from a single distributor

Feds reject eight million N95 masks from a single distributor

Supplies, food a concern as northern Saskatchewan deals with COVID-19 outbreak

Supplies, food a concern as northern Saskatchewan deals with COVID-19 outbreak

While Air Canada to implement fever scanners, they’re no ‘magic bullet’

While Air Canada to implement fever scanners, they’re no ‘magic bullet’

First Nation, Metis, Inuit leaders concerned about Indigenous COVID-19 outbreaks

First Nation, Metis, Inuit leaders concerned about Indigenous COVID-19 outbreaks

Most Read