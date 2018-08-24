Washington Capitals center Chandler Stephenson (18) breaks out past Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Friday, May 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. STHE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O’Meara

Capitals player taking Stanley Cup to Humboldt

Chandler Stephenson to take Cup to Humboldt to help town heal after bus crash

Chandler Stephenson knew at the beginning of playoffs that he wanted to bring the Stanley Cup to Humboldt if he and the Washington Capitals won it.

When the Capitals were up 3-1 in the final, he said he would share the Cup with the people of Humboldt, Sask.

The 24-year-old forward who’s originally from Saskatoon will make good on his commitment today.

RELATED: Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive

Stephenson will be joined by more than a dozen current and former professional players for Humboldt Hockey Day.

It was organized by the NHL and the NHLPA to celebrate the strength and resilience of the town of 6,000.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured after the April 6 crash between Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Two of Stephenson’s friends — Brayden Camrud and Kaleb Dahlgren — are among the survivors.

“The community deserves to have a good day,” Stephenson told The Associated Press. “We’re not trying to be saviours by any means because nothing can replace a life. We’re just trying to make it as positive a day as we can and hopefully put some smiles and some laughs on some people’s faces.”

RELATED: Interim GoFundMe payments approved in Humboldt Broncos crash

Stephenson said he was thrilled to see Camrud in Las Vegas when the Capitals won the Cup and was happy to be skating with Dahlgren again this summer.

He understands many weren’t so lucky, which is why he thought of Humboldt before planning any other activity he’d do in his short period with the Cup.

Members of the Broncos organization will be with Stephenson and the Cup for a private function before he takes the famous trophy to a public event this afternoon.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Just Posted

RCMP investigating accident south of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department were dispatched to an accident at Hwy 11 and 781, Aug. 23

PHOTO: Library contest winner announced

Catherine Janke has won the library’s photo contest.

It’s a blood test, not a glove test

The Man Van makes a stop in Sylvan Lake for prostate cancers screening

Sylvan Lake, a continually consistent lake

Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society and ALMS recently conducted water sampling on the lake

Big Bear Energy Services receives Outstanding Stewardship Award

The award was presented to the company on Aug. 21

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre Community Day welcomes central Albertans

New facility is the legacy building of the Games coming next February

Bernier has enough support to start new federal party, source says

It’s believed he already has what he needs to register with Elections Canada

‘We thought we’d bring Stanley to them’: Cup taken to Broncos crash site

Chandler Stephenson, a forward with the Washington Capitals, promised to bring the Cup to Humboldt

Police forces warn of risks around online ‘Momo Challenge’

Police in Sudbury, Ont., and Gatineau, Que., say parents should be warning their children

Wetaskiwin RCMP find stolen vehicles, loaded gun at rural residence Aug. 23

Wetaskiwin RCMP work with multi units to recover substantial stolen property and handguns

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Wetaskiwin man shot in leg Aug. 23, police investigating

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate shooting complaint

Death of woman found after house explosion was a homicide: police

Ontario police found the woman in her backyard after the explosion

Most Read