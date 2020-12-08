Central Alberta Bucs vs. Red Deer Titans in ‘Winter Blood Fest’ challenge

Two teams face off to see which club can donate the most units of blood

(Image: Facebook)

(Image: Facebook)

After a successful ‘bleed off’ against the Red Deer Titans rugby team last spring, the Central Alberta Buccaneers football team is again challenging their rivals, this time in a ‘Winter Blood Fest’ blood drive.

The Bucs, which is a senior men’s team that practices in Lacombe and has players from all over central Alberta, including Ponoka, won the last challenge with 37 donations.

READ MORE: Titans challenge Bucs to a ‘Bleed Off’

The challenge isn’t just for players, but is open to fans, community members, or anyone who wants to pull up their sleeves to ensure Canadian Blood Services has an adequate supply of blood.

“Alberta is short on blood right now and Canadian Blood Services could use as many donors as possible,” said Bucs player Todd Lewis in a Facebook post.

Because of COVID-19, large groups can’t come at the same time, but those wishing to donate can have their donation count towards the team of their choice by using a code when they book their appointment.

The team has been doing blood donations for the past five years and this is about the 16th one they’ve done, says Lewis.

The challenge began on Dec. 1 and will go until Jan. 31.

To book an appointment visit www.blood.ca.

Central Alberta FootballLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Raptors say three members of organization have tested positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Bucs player Todd Lewis in the donation chair. (Submitted file photo)
Central Alberta Bucs vs. Red Deer Titans in ‘Winter Blood Fest’ challenge

Two teams face off to see which club can donate the most units of blood

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, confirmed 16 additional virus-deaths Monday afternoon. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
New record: Red Deer cases up Monday at 355

Alberta’s active cases at 20,067

Tom Ford poses for a photo alongside some of the fruit cake which was made using his super secret recipe. ford has been making and selling the Christmas cake for 19 years, but since moving into the Manor he agreed to allow ladies at the United Church to make it for him. (Photo by Leah Bousfield)
Rimbey United Church keeping local holiday tradition alive

A small group of women worked with Tom Ford to bake and sell his holiday fruit cakes this year

Vesta Energy employees donated boxes of groceries, worth $567, to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank through the RCMP’s “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News
A stunting ticket worth of groceries donated to Sylvan Lake Food Bank

Vesta Energy donated $567 worth of groceries to food bank through “Give RCMP the Bird” campaign

A nurse gets a swab ready at a temporary COVID-19 test clinic in Montreal, on Friday, May 15, 2020. Health Canada has reversed course on home test kits for COVID-19, saying it will now review applications for such devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
1,836 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths identified in Alberta on Sunday

Central zone has 1,391 active cases of the virus

Zoom meetings, including this one by the Ladysmith Town Council are becoming popular in 2020. (Town of Ladysmith/YouTube)
QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

Despite restrictions on in-person meetings, there are still ways to stay connected

A customer shops at a meat counter in a grocery store in Montreal, on April 30, 2020. The average Canadian family will pay up to an extra $695 for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills to the highest ever increase predicted by an annual food price report. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canadian families will pay up to $695 more a year for groceries in 2021, report says

Vegetables could be particularly hard hit, with prices expected to jump as much as 6.5 per cent

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

HIV testing. (Wikimedia Commons photo)
Northern Alberta clinics to try dual syphilis, HIV tests in attempt to fight outbreak

The dual test could provide a patient with treatment during the same visit if a result were positive

A woman in a face mask exits Le Chateau at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The clothing store is going out of business amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Pandemic shutdowns the last straw for some Canadian retailers, push others to brink

Some retail chains went into 2020 already saddled with massive debt and too many stores

People paint Black Lives Matter if English and French on Ste. Catherine Street Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Race-based data needed to make sound COVID vaccine, policy decisions: B.C. prof

Report finds COVID deaths in Canada are highest in neighbourhoods with more visible minorities

(Pixabay)
Anglers seek protection for Alberta river they say is threatened by gravel plan

North Raven River in west-central Alberta is the province’s largest readily accessible spring-fed river

Homeowners Cora and Alec Dion pose in the basement of their home in Fort McMurray, Alta., on May 8, 2020. More than seven months ago, the Dions were forced to flee Fort McMurray for the second time in four years as a spring flood threatened their home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Halinda
Fort McMurray residents still cleaning, considering options after spring flooding

The disaster damaged at least 1,200 structures and caused $522 million in insurable damage

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Anand says as soon as she knows when the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil, she will share that information with the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Negotiating contracts for vaccines in development needed flexibility: Anand

Health Canada officials are days, maybe even hours, away from approving the COVID-19 vaccine

Most Read