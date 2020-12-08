Central Alberta Bucs vs. Red Deer Titans in ‘Winter Blood Fest’ challenge

Two teams face off to see which club can donate the most units of blood

After a successful ‘bleed off’ against the Red Deer Titans rugby team last spring, the Central Alberta Buccaneers football team is again challenging their rivals, this time in a ‘Winter Blood Fest’ blood drive.

The Bucs, which is a senior men’s team that practices in Lacombe and has players from all over central Alberta, including Ponoka, won the last challenge with 37 donations.

The challenge isn’t just for players, but is open to fans, community members, or anyone who wants to pull up their sleeves to ensure Canadian Blood Services has an adequate supply of blood.

“Alberta is short on blood right now and Canadian Blood Services could use as many donors as possible,” said Bucs player Todd Lewis in a Facebook post.

Because of COVID-19, large groups can’t come at the same time, but those wishing to donate can have their donation count towards the team of their choice by using a code when they book their appointment.

The team has been doing blood donations for the past five years and this is about the 16th one they’ve done, says Lewis.

The challenge began on Dec. 1 and will go until Jan. 31.

To book an appointment visit www.blood.ca.

