Central Alberta high school football leagues hand out year-end awards

Running back Elliot Wyse of the Lacombe Rams was named the high school football city league rookie of the year as the league handed out year-end awards earlier this month. (Advocate file photo)

With the 2021 Central Alberta High School football season in the rearview mirror, teams had one last item on the agenda to conclude the year.

Earlier this month, the league handed out its major awards and named all-stars for the season.

After leading the Lacombe Rams to their first high school city football league title in 30 years, wide receiver Gabe Hiebert was named the city league’s Most Valuable Player. His teammate, running back Elliot Wyse picked up the Rookie of the Year award.

Hunting Hills Lighting receiver Casey Albert was named offensive player of the year and Lindsay Thurber Raiders defensive lineman Lukas Lynch earned defensive player of the year honours.

Notre Dame Cougars’ Nick Arpa was the linemen MVP, while teammate Grayson Chabot earned the nod as special teams MVP.

Each team in the city league also had all-stars named as part of the year-end awards.

The league-winning Rams led the way with nine all-stars. Hiebert, Wyse topped the list, along with Addness Pannenbecker, Devin Allarie, Michael Waite, Sam Goodey, Tyson Bergman and Noah Monchamp.

Lindsay Thurber had seven all-stars, including Lynch, Spenser Juricic, Titus Lohalm, John Sansom, Dayton Smythe, Jordy Lumeka and Gabe Gillies.

Hunting Hills had six all-stars, Albert, as well as Nolan Baragar, Tayvian Pike, Lucus Deetjen, Cody Rehn and Riley Easton.

The Cougars had three, including Chabot and Arpa, as well as running back Quinton Kremp.

In the rural league, H.J. Cody Lakers Brett Bylsma was league MVP, while teammate Mason Rempel earned defensive MVP and Caeden Rush was lineman MVP.

Stettler Wildcats Carter Kranzler earned offensive MVP honours and his teammate Callum Levers was the special teams MVP. Wetaskwins John McCortt was rookie of the year.

The Wildcats led the way with nine all-stars in rural league play, including Rush, Rempel and Bylsma, as well as Matt McBeth, David Lambert, Gavin Halvorson, Darien Currie, Brody Howe and Jake Payne.

Wetaskiwin had six all-stars, Chase Ertman, Branden Fox, Lajuane Morgan, Marcel Reisdorf, Andrew Soanes and Weston Pitcher.

Stettler had seven all-stars, Riley Turre, Kieran Sherman, Cody Paulson, Waylon Blumhagen, Colton Blanchard, Jakob Lewis and Yannick Zondag.