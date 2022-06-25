Central Alberta names to watch for at Ponoka Stampede

Ponoka Stampede welcomes some of the finest athletes in rodeo sport

From all over North America, the Ponoka Stampede welcomes some of the finest athletes in rodeo sport. Some even come from as far as Texas and Oklahoma to compete, while others hail from their home base of Ponoka and other close by towns in Central Alberta.

While the final draw isn’t released until mid-to-late June, here are a few big time, local, and likely names to look for at the Ponoka Stampede.

A couple hometown Ponoka cowboys to watch for in the tie-down roping are Keely Bonnett and Deven Gerwatoski.

In the steer wrestling there’s Ponoka boys Brock Butterfield, Ben Ramey, Craig Weisberger and Trygve Pugh.

In the ladies barrel racing, some names to look for include Shayna Weir, Casey Dacyk and Jessie Vandenbroek.

Team roping could see Keely and Logan Bonnett, along other local duo Brett Buss and Klay Whyte.

Jake Vold, a well-known name around the rodeo grounds and Ponoka, and Jacob Stemo from Bashaw compete in bareback, while Jordan Hansen and Zane Lambert, also from Ponoka, compete in the eight-second exhilarating event of bull riding.

Many other local names can also be heard on the loudspeaker, competing in the various events throughout the week.

