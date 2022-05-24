Central Alberta Raceways open for 2022 season

Laverne Oberhammer and Dana Corkle at the raceways in 2021. (Leah Bousfiled/RIMBEY REVIEW)

Central Alberta Raceways (CAR) kicked off their 2022 season over the May long weekend.

Last year the track had a disruption to the early part of their season but was able to operate during stage three of Alberta’s COVID-19 re-opening plan in July but this year they look forward to returning to normal from the start.

Rod Schaff said that all the usual events will return this year including Rimbey Against the World on June 25, Mega-truck Madness on July 2, Central Alberta Motocross Series on August 6 to 7, Miles of Mayhem drag shoot-out on August 18 and the COVID cup on August 19 to 21.

The full event schedule can be found on CAR’s on their Facebook page.

