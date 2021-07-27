golf (Stock photo)

Central Albertans in the hunt after round 1 of Alberta Amateur Championship

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim and Logan Graf of Sylvan Lake are tied for sixth

A trio of Central Albertans are near the top of the leaderboard after day 1 of the Alberta Amateur Championships in Calgary.

Red Deer’s Cole Bergheim and Logan Graf of Sylvan Lake are tied for sixth after round one of the 54-hole event at the Calgary Golf and Country Club.

Bergheim was the 2020 U17 Champion provincial champion.

Lacombe’s Brady McKinlay is also not far off the pace, firing plus one in the opening round, four shots back of co-leaders Jamie Welder and Jakob Chicoyne. Red Deer’s Michael McAdam shot a two-over 73 Tuesday, while Sylvan Lake’s Carter Graf sits at six-over after round one. Graf was the 2019 Alberta Junior Champion.

