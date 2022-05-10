Central Albertans shoot low at junior tour season-opening event

Sylvan Lake’s Ain Lee posted an 89 to win the girls eight and under category. Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/ Facebook photo

The Maple Leaf Junior Tour will be in Red Deer on May 14 and 15

It was a strong showing for several central Albertans as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Mini Tour opened its season in Crossfield on May 7.

Ain Lee of Sylvan Lake posted an 89 to win the girls eight and under category. Raylee Denton of Red Deer finished one shot off the lead in the girls 11-12 age group, with a one-round score of 83.

Red Deer’s Bennett Love also captured a second-place finish in the boys 11-12 age group, with a four-over-par 76. Bentley’s Edwin Park finished second in the boys 9-10 age group with an 82.

At the mini-golf junior tour season-opening event on April 30 and May 1 in Lethbridge, Love finished third in the peewee boys category with a two-round total of 152.

Red Deer’s Eileen Park won that event in the U15 girls age group, with a three-over-par 145, 12 strokes clear of second place.

“I felt confident coming to this tournament, and it feels great to win again, especially the first MJT tournament in Alberta. My tee shots this weekend were great, and my goal is to win as many tournaments this year as possible,” Park said in a press release.

Sylvan Lake’s Logan Graf, 17, also picked up a victory in the junior boys category at Paradise Canyon Golf Resort. Graf shot a two-over 73 to open the tournament, before following it up with a four-under 67 to win by one stroke over Nikko Sebjanic.

“It feels so exciting to have won, we didn’t know until we got to the clubhouse to confirm scores who had won,” Graf said.

“The eagle I got on hole 13 was definitely my favourite part of the week, and really set me up to try to play the best golf I can this season and improve every tournament.”

The next MJT event runs at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area on May 14 and 15.