CFL names Rourke, Powell and Robertson as its top players for June

TORONTO — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, Saskatchewan running back Jamal Powell and Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson were named the CFL’s top performers for the month of June on Wednesday.

Rourke, from Victoria, completed 88-of-105 passes (83.8 per cent) for 1,077 yards and a league-high nine touchdown passes in leading B.C. to three straight wins.

He threw for 436 yards — a CFL single-game record for a Canadian quarterback — in the Lions’ 44-3 home win over Toronto on June 24 and has also rushed for 180 yards on 15 carries (12-yard average) with three TDs (tied for league lead) thus far.

Rourke was named a CFL top performer in the first and third weeks of the season.

Morrow has amassed 735 all-purpose yards for the Riders (3-1). He leads the CFL in rushing (257 yards, two TDs) and has 11 catches for 115 yards.

Morrow has also accumulated 363 combined return yards. Twice he has cracked the 100-yard rushing plateau.

Robertson currently leads the CFL in sacks (seven) and has recorded two sacks in a game on three occasions. He also has 10 tackles, matching what he recorded last season as a rookie.

Robertson is tied for first in both forced fumbles (two) and fumble recoveries (two).