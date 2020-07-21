CFL players will have ability to opt out of shortened 2020 season

CFL players will have ability to opt out of shortened 2020 season

TORONTO — CFL players uncomfortable with participating in a shortened ‘20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the right to opt out without penalty.

The CFL and CFL Players’ Association continue to negotiate amendments to the current collective bargaining agreement that would allow a condensed season to be played.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has stated the earliest action could begin is September, but a cancelled campaign remains possible.

Two sources requesting anonymity say even if the two sides hammer out an amended CBA by the CFL-mandated deadline Thursday, players feeling uneasy about a return to the field will be able to opt out with impunity.

Last week Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brandon Banks — the league’s outstanding player last year — announced on social media he wasn’t planning on playing this season.

The sources were granted anonymity because the CFL and CFL Players’ Association haven’t formally announced details of their ongoing negotiations.

The league and its players were scheduled to continue their negotiations Tuesday.

The sources added the two sides continue to discuss the logistics of American players coming to Canada being tested before their arrival here.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

CFL

