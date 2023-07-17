Chicago Blackhawks’ No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft Connor Bedard, left, waves before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Blackhawks and No. 1 overall draft pick Connor Bedard agree to 3-year contract

The Chicago Blackhawks and forward Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

The team said Monday the deal through the 2025-26 season will mean a $950,000 annual salary cap hit, the maximum allowed. It was announced on Bedard’s 18th birthday.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015. Kane’s tenure in Chicago ended in February when he was traded to the New York Rangers.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Bedard spent the past three seasons with the Western Hockey League’s Regina Pats and on the international stage.

The native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, was the WHL’s first player — and seventh in Canadian Hockey League history — to be granted exceptional status, allowing Bedard to play in the major junior ranks at 15. In 2021-22, he became the youngest WHL player to score 50 goals, finishing with 51 in 62 games. Last season, his 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists in 57 games) were the most in the league since 1995-96.

Internationally, his 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 16 world junior championship games rank fourth on the tournament list behind Peter Forsberg (42 points in 14 games), Robert Reichel (40 in 21) and Pavel Bure (39 in 21).

“Being drafted by an Original Six team has been such a surreal experience and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this team’s future,” Bedard said. “The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago have such a rich sports history and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

The Associated Press

