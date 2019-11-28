Portland Thorns forward Christine Sinclair celebrates scoring a goal during the second half of their NWSL soccer match against the Orlando Pride in Portland, Ore. File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christine Sinclair, Alphonso Davies up for Canada Soccer annual awards

Annual award, introduced in 1993, celebrates achievements at both the international and club level

Canada captain Christine Sinclair and Bayern Munich teenager Alphonso Davies are among the nominees for the 2019 Canada Soccer Player Awards.

Sinclair, who was 17 in 2000 when honoured the first time, won the award last year for the 14th time. Davies, meanwhile, became the become the youngest winner of the men’s award at age 18.

The annual award, introduced in 1993, celebrates achievements at both the international and club level with an emphasis on national team performances. All 24 senior nominees featured for Canada in 2019.

Nominees for Canadian Youth International Players of the Year include midfielder Olivia Smith, who became the youngest Canadian to debut with the national team when she came off the bench in early November in a tournament in China. Smith was aged 15 years and 94 days at the time.

Toronto FC academy forward Jacen Russell-Rowe, who scored both of Canada’s goals at the recent FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, is also among the youth nominees.

Derek Cornelius and Jordyn Huitema won the youth awards in 2018. Both are nominated for the senior award this year.

The 36-year-old Sinclair scored career goal No. 183 at the recent China tournament. She is one strike away from tying retired American Abby Wambach’s world record of 184 goals.

Davies, 19, was a key contributor to Canada in its CONCACAF Nations League campaign while making his presence felt in the Bundesliga and Champions League for Bayern.

ALSO READ: Kaye, Sinclair and Charron named players of the month by Canada Soccer

Other male nominees include Canada captain Scott Arfield, veteran Atiba Hutchinson (a six-time winner), midfielders Jonathan Osorio and Samuel Piette, and forwards Lucas Cavallini and Jonathan David.

Other female nominees include defenders Kadeisha Buchanan (a two-time winner) and Ashley Lawrence, midfielders Jessie Fleming and Sophie Schmidt and forward Janine Beckie.

The nominees were chosen by the Canadian Soccer Association, with input from its coaches.

Media and coaches will vote for the Canadian Players of the Year while only coaches will vote on the youth internationals. Canada Soccer staff coaches will select the 2019 Canadian Para Soccer Player of the Year and the Canadian Futsal Player of the Year.

The Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award, which recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team goalkeeper, will be decided by a fan vote (www.CanadaSoccer.com/goodhands). The six saves up for the award are split evenly between Milan Borjan and Stephanie Labbe.

Nominees for the 2019 Canada Soccer Player Awards

Men

Scott Arfield, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland); Milan Borjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); Lucas Cavallini, Puebla FC (Mexico); Derek Cornelius, Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Jonathan David, KAA Gent (Belgium); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); Junior Hoilett, Cardiff City (Wales); Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas (Turkey); Mark-Anthony Kaye, Los Angeles FC (MLS); Richie Laryea, Toronto FC (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Piette, Montreal Impact (MLS)

Women

Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Kadeisha Buchanan, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); Sabrina D’Angelo, Vittsjo GIK (Sweden); Jessie Fleming, UCLA (NCAA); Jordyn Huitema, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Stephanie Labbe, North Carolina Courage (NWSL); Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Desiree Scott, Utah Royals (NWSL); Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns (NWSL); Shelina Zadorsky, Orlando Pride (NWSL).

Nominees for Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Men

Loic Cloutier, Gianfranco Facchineri, Kamron Habibullah, Marc Kouadio, Jayden Nelson, Damiano Pecile, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Nathan-Dylan Saliba.

Women

Tanya Boychuk, Jessica De Filippo, Kaila Novak, Jade Rose, Caitlin Shaw, Nikayla Small, Olivia Smith, Julianne Vallerand.

Awards Schedule

Dec. 6: Allstate Good Hands

Dec. 9: Para and Futsal

Dec. 10: Youth International Players of the Year

Dec. 11-13: Canadian Players of the Year (dates TBD)

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Just Posted

Over 30 booths will be at today’s Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair

A peek at some of the booths and tips for making a good impression

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village expands with a Snowman Parade

Kjeryn Dakin says this year’s Winter Village will be full of Instagram-able moments

Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

Sylvan Lake’s Undercurrent Brewery asks To Shave or Not To Shave

The local brewery held its second annual Movember event recently.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers shutout Red Deer in home opener rematch

The Wranglers defeated the visiting Red Deer Vipers 2-0 at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 22

VIDEO: Flames try to focus on hockey as Brind’Amour confirms coach hit players

Hurricanes head coach spent four seasons behind Carolina’s bench with Bill Peters

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Over 30 booths will be at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career fair

A peak at some of the booths and tips for making a good impression

Murder charge laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

PODCAST: The Expert welcomes Archaeologist Myles Chykerda

Chykerda discusses Greece, Alberta and the field of archaeology as a whole

Rail strike, pipeline spill prompt Alberta to extend oil curtailment levels

Shipping delayed by CN Rail strike, temporary shutdown of Keystone pipeline after North Dakota leak

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

Most Read