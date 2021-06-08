The new stadium the Sylvan Lake Gulls will be playing in is just about ready for the team to take to the field and to welcome fans. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Gulls)

The new stadium the Sylvan Lake Gulls will be playing in is just about ready for the team to take to the field and to welcome fans. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Gulls)

Coming down to the wire for the Sylvan Lake Gulls

Construction on the Gulls Stadium continues as the team prepares for their first game on June 18

By Sarah Baker

For Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Gulls have many things going on right now in preparation for the team’s first game on June 18, said General Manager Aqil Samuel.

“We have a lot of moving parts right now. Stadium construction, getting all the equipment, arranging for the kids that are coming in and the kids that are driving in, trying to set up our food and beverage and all the rest of that.”

With everything still under construction it’s going to come down right to the wire, said Samuel.

“COVID-19 has made it a lot more difficult on the construction side but we are fairly confident it will be done.”

The stadium is ready for practice, but things still need to be done in order for the team to be able to host people.

“We still need to get permission from AHS to allow people into the stadium, the building also has to be signed off by the fire marshall.”

The team will start practicing the week of June 14, with the players are set to arrive on June 13, said Samuel.

“To be ready in time for the game on the 18, 19, and 20 we are going to use the field to practice.”

With restrictions being lifted there is a chance fans may be able to see the game.

“We won’t know till the week before, we still need to get approval from AHS, and stage two has to happen as well so we will know as soon as the public knows,” said Samuel.

Fans have a great deal to look forward to when the Gulls play their first game.

“Fans can look forward to a very competitive team, and a fan experience to baseball that Central Alberta fans maybe haven’t seen.”

The team is also working on being able to live stream games so if fans can’t attend in person, they can still watch the game.

“We are working on it whether that happens for game one or not depends on stadium construction.”

There has been a long list of things that need to be completed, as well as a secondary list that needs to be completed in case the first list is impossible to complete, said Samuel.

“There are many moving parts right now, and this is not regular times, but we are committed to host the community on June 18 with a great fan experience.”

The Gulls’ first game of the season is a home game on June 18 where they will take to the field against the Edmonton Prospect. The first pitch flies at 6:05 p.m.

Previous story
Unlike NHLers, other athletes not getting border exemption from Canadian government

Just Posted

The new stadium the Sylvan Lake Gulls will be playing in is just about ready for the team to take to the field and to welcome fans. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Gulls)
Coming down to the wire for the Sylvan Lake Gulls

Construction on the Gulls Stadium continues as the team prepares for their first game on June 18

Gary Neilson. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library partnering with local photographer for unique class

Local photographer will teach an intro to astrophotography through the library this month

There are 351 people currently hospitalized by COVID-19 in Alberta, with 94 of those individuals in an intensive care unit. Thirty-seven of those in hospital are in Central zone including eight in ICU. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Red Deer at 176 active COVID-19 cases, one more death in Central zone

Central zone has 599 active cases

Chloe Klatt was last seen around the Big Moo on June 4. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

RCMP are seeking assistance locating a missing 15-year-old girl

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley speaks at a news conference in Calgary on March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Alberta NDP’s Notley promises to make Alberta green energy powerhouse

Notley says that includes moving Alberta’s electricity grid to net-zero emissions by the year 2035

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Alberta government is taking the next step towards a referendum question on equalization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Alberta moves forward on equalization referendum, with vote proposed in October

Kenney says yes vote would give him some leverage for pushing a constitutional amendment

RCMP (file)
Man seriously injured after small plane crashes in eastern Alberta, RCMP say

65-year-old man extricated and airlifted to hospital

The Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., is shown in this 1930 handout photo. Sixty-six per cent of respondents to an online survey conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies say the church is responsible for tragedies at residential schools, while 34 per sent say the federal government should be blamed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Deschatelets-NDC Archives
Most Canadians say church to blame for residential-school tragedies: poll

66 per cent of respondents to Leger survey say the church is responsible for the tragedies

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a moment of silence in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in recognition of the recent tragedy in London, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls London, Ont., vehicle assault that killed Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’

Four people were killed, a nine-year-old child is expected to survive

Montreal Canadiens’ Tyler Toffoli celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Carey Price following overtime NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Kings of the North: Habs sweep aside Jets with 3-2 OT triumph

Montreal will meet winner of Vegas-Colorado series in NHL semifinals

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Most Read