Coming down to the wire for the Sylvan Lake Gulls

Construction on the Gulls Stadium continues as the team prepares for their first game on June 18

The new stadium the Sylvan Lake Gulls will be playing in is just about ready for the team to take to the field and to welcome fans. (Photo Courtesy of Sylvan Lake Gulls)

By Sarah Baker

For Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Gulls have many things going on right now in preparation for the team’s first game on June 18, said General Manager Aqil Samuel.

“We have a lot of moving parts right now. Stadium construction, getting all the equipment, arranging for the kids that are coming in and the kids that are driving in, trying to set up our food and beverage and all the rest of that.”

With everything still under construction it’s going to come down right to the wire, said Samuel.

“COVID-19 has made it a lot more difficult on the construction side but we are fairly confident it will be done.”

The stadium is ready for practice, but things still need to be done in order for the team to be able to host people.

“We still need to get permission from AHS to allow people into the stadium, the building also has to be signed off by the fire marshall.”

The team will start practicing the week of June 14, with the players are set to arrive on June 13, said Samuel.

“To be ready in time for the game on the 18, 19, and 20 we are going to use the field to practice.”

With restrictions being lifted there is a chance fans may be able to see the game.

“We won’t know till the week before, we still need to get approval from AHS, and stage two has to happen as well so we will know as soon as the public knows,” said Samuel.

Fans have a great deal to look forward to when the Gulls play their first game.

“Fans can look forward to a very competitive team, and a fan experience to baseball that Central Alberta fans maybe haven’t seen.”

The team is also working on being able to live stream games so if fans can’t attend in person, they can still watch the game.

“We are working on it whether that happens for game one or not depends on stadium construction.”

There has been a long list of things that need to be completed, as well as a secondary list that needs to be completed in case the first list is impossible to complete, said Samuel.

“There are many moving parts right now, and this is not regular times, but we are committed to host the community on June 18 with a great fan experience.”

The Gulls’ first game of the season is a home game on June 18 where they will take to the field against the Edmonton Prospect. The first pitch flies at 6:05 p.m.