Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

A cardboard souvenir of Connor McDavid’s rookie NHL season has fetched enough money to buy a luxury car.

McDavid’s “2015 Upper Deck The Cup” rookie hockey card, which includes the Edmonton captain’s autograph plus a small scrap of an Oilers jersey, sold for US$55,655 at a recent online auction.

According to a release from vendor PWCC Marketplace, that’s the highest sales price ever for a “modern” hockey trading card. To put it in perspective, the card sold for about the same price as a lower-end Porsche.

PWCC defines modern cards as those produced from 1986 to present.

READ MORE: Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid

McDavid led the NHL in scoring for a second straight season in 2017-18 with 108 points (41 goals, 67 assists).

The Canadian Press

