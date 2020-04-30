CPL joins CFL in asking Ottawa for financial assistance during pandemic

CPL joins CFL in asking Ottawa for financial assistance during pandemic

TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League has joined the Canadian Football League in asking the federal government for financial assistance during the global pandemic.

The eight-team pro soccer league has asked Ottawa for “short-term financing” of $15 million, saying it is working “on any and all scenarios” related to playing a season in 2020.

The CPL was set to start its second season on April 11, but postponed the kickoff on March 20, saying it was following Canada Soccer’s decision to suspend all sanctioned soccer activities — and COVID-19 directives by governments and health officials banning public gatherings.

On Wednesday, it acknowledged it needed help in the form of bridge financing.

CPL commissioner David Clanachan said the league fully supports steps by governments and health agencies to combat the COVID-19 virus.

“Some things are bigger than football,” he said

But those actions have essentially paralyzed the league, which has franchises in Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton and Victoria.

“So you’ve got no revenue … No fans, no revenue. No revenue, no business. No business, no jobs,” Clanachan said in an interview.

The league has 400 full-time staff and another 1,600 part-time workers it employs throughout the season.

Clanachan said the exact nature or form of the financial help “is all part of the conversation.”

The CPL has already reduced wages for players and staff.

Players will have 25 per cent of their contracts deferred, while coaches, technical staff, and club and league employees will take unspecified pay reductions “during this challenging time in order to keep as many people as possible employed.”

The CFL is seeking up to $150 million in federal assistance — $30 million now to manage the impact the pandemic has had on league business and up to another $120 million in the event of a lost 2020 campaign.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the CFL’s long-term future would be in peril if the season was wiped out.

The two leagues have ties. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers own Valour FC while Bob Young owns both the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC.

Both leagues say they can play a part in the country emerging from the global health crisis.

“We want our return to play to help unite soccer and sports fans across Canada to be a symbol of Canadian unity from a league for Canadians, by Canadians,” the CPL said in a statement.

Clanachan says the league is running different scenarios on what the 2020 season might look. But the final word on resuming play will come from government and health authorities.

Clanachan said earlier this month that the CPL, thanks to the commitments of its owners, will survive the pandemic.

“As in any business, you do what you have to do and adjust as you go. But we’re in this for the long run,” he told The Canadian Press. “This is a long game here and we’re very focused about what we’re going to build and the legacy we will leave going forward. That’s not changed at all.”

On Wednesday, however, he said the league needs help in an landscape that is ever-changing and hard to predict.

“It gets tougher and tougher every day that goes by,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.

—-

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

Football

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake product selected by Red Deer Rebels in WHL draft
Next story
In a virus-shortened season, no one loses a PGA Tour card

Just Posted

Alberta releases staged COVID-19 relaunch strategy

A phased relaunch ‘will put Albertans’ safety first,’ the government says

Sylvan Lake product selected by Red Deer Rebels in WHL draft

Talon Brigley, 15, was selected in the second round of the WHL Bantam Draft on April 22

Waste-to-energy company seeks more time for project because of pandemic

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. hoped to be operate by end of 2020 but asks for one-year extension

Rimbey cattle shed destroyed by sudden, strong winds

Alvin Johnson said no other farms in the area sustained any damage from the freak event

Spring update from Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee

Committee Chair Susan Samson gives an update on funds raised for AACS

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billio

Budget officer says federal deficit could top $252 billio

Military identifies service members missing in deadly helicopter crash

Military identifies service members missing in deadly helicopter crash

Planning starts for return of Alberta flood evacuees as ice jams melt, break up

Planning starts for return of Alberta flood evacuees as ice jams melt, break up

MPs issue mandatory summons for WHO’s Bruce Aylward to testify before committee

MPs issue mandatory summons for WHO’s Bruce Aylward to testify before committee

Global philanthropists, experts call for COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Global philanthropists, experts call for COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Nunavut sees 1st COVID case; Ontario deaths top 1,000 on biggest daily toll

Nunavut sees 1st COVID case; Ontario deaths top 1,000 on biggest daily toll

A look at how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

A look at how provinces plan to emerge from COVID-19 shutdown

In a virus-shortened season, no one loses a PGA Tour card

In a virus-shortened season, no one loses a PGA Tour card

Most Read