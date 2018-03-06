Drew Persson bites down on two of her three gold medals from the provincial championship. Photo Submitted

Crank wrestlers medal at Provincials

Fifteen wrestlers from the local club competed at the provincial event

Many wrestlers from the Crank Wrestling Club in Eckville attended the Provincial Wrestling Championships in Calgary March 3-4.

The two-day competition was held at the University of Calgary with 15 members from Crank Wrestling Club competeing.

The wrestlers went to the mats to put all they had learned this season to the test.

“All our wrestlers took to the mats with confidence in the training they had put in this season,” said Crank Wrestling Head Coach Adam Laporte in an email.

With this competion being the provincial championship, the competition was fierce at every level. Each of the 15 local wrestlers fought hard every second of each of their matches, according to Laport.

The hard work each of the wrestlers put into their season paid off in a big way. Each of the 15 wrestlers placed in the top three in their divisions.

“We here at Crank Wrestling our extremely proud of each one of them,” said Laporte.

Laporte would also like to extend his thanks to all the parents for their help and support throughout the season. The parent’s support has helped each of the wrestlers “reach their goals.”

Below are the results of the 2018 Provincial Wrestling Championships:

Paige Veloso – 2018 Kids Provincial champion

Makayla Veloso – 2018 Tykes Provincial champion

Kyan Martin – 2018 Bantam Provincial Silver Medalists

Aiden Mann – 2018 Bantam Provincial bronze medalist

Savannah McAlpine – 2018 U-17 Provincial bronze medalist

Sophia McAlpine – 2018 Bantam Provincial bronze medalist

Amanda Grant – 2018 U-17 Provincial Silver Medalists

Austin Franczak -2018 Kids Provincial Silver Medalists

Grayson Franczak – 2018 Novice Provincial champion

Anden Riddell – 2018 Kids Provincial bronze medalist

Hengrui Dai – 2018 Tyke Provincial Silver Medalists

Flint Wiggans – 2018 Novice Provincial Silver Medalists

Dominic Hoven – 2018 Kids Provincial Champion

Monica Hoven – 2018 Novice Provincial bronze silver medalist

Drew Persson – 2018 U-19 freestyle Provincial champion, 2018 Junior freestyle Provincial champion & 2018 Greco Provincial Wrestling champion

 

Crank Wrestling Club members Austin Franczak, Grayson Franczak, Dominic Hoven, Monica Hoven and Flint Wiggans pose for a picture at the championship games. Not pictured are Crank wrestlers Hengrui Dai, Paige Veloso, Makayla Veloso and Anden Riddell. Photo Submitted

Aiden Mann (far left), Savannah McAlpine, Amanda Grant (centre), Kyan Martin and Sophia McAlpine (far right) show off their hardware from the provincial championships in Calgary. Photo Submitted.

Photos: Senior Bonspiel Winners

