Crank wrestlers medal at Provincials

Many wrestlers from the Crank Wrestling Club in Eckville attended the Provincial Wrestling Championships in Calgary March 3-4.
The two-day competition was held at the University of Calgary with 15 members from Crank Wrestling Club competeing.
The wrestlers went to the mats to put all they had learned this season to the test.
“All our wrestlers took to the mats with confidence in the training they had put in this season,” said Crank Wrestling Head Coach Adam Laporte in an email.
With this competion being the provincial championship, the competition was fierce at every level. Each of the 15 local wrestlers fought hard every second of each of their matches, according to Laport.
The hard work each of the wrestlers put into their season paid off in a big way. Each of the 15 wrestlers placed in the top three in their divisions.
“We here at Crank Wrestling our extremely proud of each one of them,” said Laporte.
Laporte would also like to extend his thanks to all the parents for their help and support throughout the season. The parent’s support has helped each of the wrestlers “reach their goals.”
Below are the results of the 2018 Provincial Wrestling Championships:
Paige Veloso – 2018 Kids Provincial champion
Makayla Veloso – 2018 Tykes Provincial champion
Kyan Martin – 2018 Bantam Provincial Silver Medalists
Aiden Mann – 2018 Bantam Provincial bronze medalist
Savannah McAlpine – 2018 U-17 Provincial bronze medalist
Sophia McAlpine – 2018 Bantam Provincial bronze medalist
Amanda Grant – 2018 U-17 Provincial Silver Medalists
Austin Franczak -2018 Kids Provincial Silver Medalists
Grayson Franczak – 2018 Novice Provincial champion
Anden Riddell – 2018 Kids Provincial bronze medalist
Hengrui Dai – 2018 Tyke Provincial Silver Medalists
Flint Wiggans – 2018 Novice Provincial Silver Medalists
Dominic Hoven – 2018 Kids Provincial Champion
Monica Hoven – 2018 Novice Provincial bronze silver medalist
Drew Persson – 2018 U-19 freestyle Provincial champion, 2018 Junior freestyle Provincial champion & 2018 Greco Provincial Wrestling champion