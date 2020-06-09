Curling Canada names new head coaches for mixed doubles, wheelchair programs

OTTAWA — Curling Canada has announced new head coaches for its mixed doubles and wheelchair curling teams.

The organization said in a release Tuesday that Scott Pfeifer will take over the mixed curling program, while Mick Lizmore will head the wheelchair team.

Pfeifer was a member Randy Ferbey’s Edmonton-based team that won four Canadian men’s championships and three world titles between 2001 and 2005. He takes over from Jeff Stoughton, who will focus on his role as the men’s national coach and program manager. Curling Canada said Stoughton and Pfeifer will assist each other in their respective duties.

Lizmore played vice-skip for Brendan Bottcher’s University of Alberta team that won the 2012 Canadian men’s university championship and then a bronze medal at the 2013 Winter Universiade in Trentino, Italy. Lizmore also skipped Alberta to gold at the 2016 Canadian mixed curling championship.

He takes over from Wayne Kiel, who will increase his work with Canada’s NextGen program for wheelchair curling.

Pfeifer and Lizmore will be coaching their respective teams world championships next year.

Dates and location for the 2021 world mixed doubles championship haven’t been announced by the World Curling Federation. The 2021 world wheelchair curling championship is scheduled for March 6-13 in Beijing and will serve as the test event for the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020

The Canadian Press

