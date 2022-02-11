Curling Club offered free learning for Lakers

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

With the goal to introduce an Olympic sport to first-timers on the occasion of Curling Day in Canada, the Sylvan Lake Curling Club offered an afternoon of free learning to Lakers Feb. 5.

“Our Curling Day In Canada was a huge success. It was the first time we ever hosted such an event and it was a great time,” said curling coordinator Crystal Koller. “Curling is such a fun sport that is very cheap for anyone to participate in. Our club always welcomes new people any time of the year. This event helped us show everyone how fun it is and how they can join the curling club,” she added.

The afternoon welcomed 22 junior curlers ages eight and above with 16 that had never been on ice and 22 in the adult session that introduced 13 first-timers to the sport. “I was very pleased with the turnout as we had no idea how many people would show up,” said Koller, adding, “Members from our curling club volunteered their time to decorate, set up the activities and help with teaching lessons and participating in games throughout the three-hour event.”

Koller said during major curling events and playoffs a bagpiper leads all teams onto the ice, which they tried mimicking with “a little parade lead by Mayor Megan Hanson and council members Teresa Rilling, Time Mearns, Kendall Kloss and Graham Parsons.”

While the curling season usually runs from mid-October to March-end, registrations are welcome at any point. The junior program runs Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Koller also offering lessons for adults who sign-up. Visit www.sylvanlakecurling.ca to register in the junior program or sign up as a spare in the adult leagues.

The club hosts curling bonspiels all season long.

“This year our Seniors Bonspiel is currently on the go the first week of February. March 4 to March 6 is our Junior Bonspiel for anyone ages eight to 17 with teams put in different age categories. The club is also hosting an Open St. Paddies Day Bonspiel from March 18 to March 20,” said Koller. Visit the Sylvan Lake Curling Club Facebook page for further event information and updates.

“The Curling Club has all the equipment available for everyone to use. You just have to wear a clean pair of indoor running shoes and wear warm clothes to be a curler at the Sylvan Lake Curling Club,” said Koller. She thanks club volunteers for their continued support and enthusiasm for the sport.