Curling season starts up again in Sylvan Lake

League play for the Sylvan Lake Curling Club has started up again. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Curling is back at the NexSource Centre for the 2022/2023 season and there are spots still available in the curling league.

“We are excited to get back into the routine of curling,” said Wanda Moon, Sylvan Lake Curling Club president. “It’s hard to think about it when the weather is so nice, but after the complicated season we had last year, mostly due to COVID restrictions, the board and all our members are looking forward to a fresh, new season.”

The club hosted a Learn To Curl session on Oct. 2, before the league play began, and it was a successful event.

“And that momentum kept going as our league began,” said Moon. “We plan to add more Learn To Curl events, a six-week beginners league and we look forward to bringing back our bonspiels for the seniors, men’s, ladies, juniors and mixed. Local schools are already bringing their classes for lessons on a weekly basis.”

Currently, the club hosts league play four days a week – open league is on Mondays, ladies league on Tuesdays, mixed league on Wednesdays and men’s league on Thursdays. The junior league runs Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m., as well.

Crystal Koller, curling co-ordinator for the club, said the leagues started Oct. 3 and will run until the end of March. Curlers will have two weeks off while the bull riding competition is at the NexSource Centre in November, but the leagues end up running for 20 weeks total.

“All curlers and curlers-to-be, ages 10 and up, are welcome to participate in our Learn To Curl programs, play in our leagues or attend our events,” said Moon.

“Our club is only victorious with the help of the volunteers who run it,” she continued. “The board would like to thank all the volunteers who showed up for our opening season and we can’t forget to thank the NexSource Centre for their continued support. It is both a pleasure and an honour to represent the board for my first year as president and I welcome everyone back.”

For more information, Koller can be reached at sylvanlakecurling@gmail.com or you can visit their website at sylvanlakecurling.ca. The Sylvan Lake Curling Club is also on Facebook.

