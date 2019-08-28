Dawson Barteaux has been named captain of the Red Deer Rebels for the 2019/2020 season (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express)

Dawson Barteaux named Rebels captain

Veteran defenceman looking to lead young team by example

After a few days of camp, Red Deer Rebels Coach Brent Sutter finally slapped the “C” on veteran defenceman Dawson Barteaux.

Barteaux, who said he was intending to be a leader on this team regardless if he had a letter on his jersey, said it was a huge honour to represent a team with such a prestigious history.

“The names before me are pretty big, so I am trying to keep up, do the best I can and be a good leader to all of these young guys,” he said.

The 19-year-old right-shooter comes into this years camp a WHL veteran of three years after spending the last two years with the Rebels, preceded by a year with the Regina Pats for his rookie season.

In that time, Barteaux has scored 10 goals and adding 60 assists for a totals of 70 points. Last year, the native of Foxwarren, Manitoba and property of the Dallas Stars finished with 10 goals and 27 assists.

Barteaux, who stands 6’1 and weighs 187 lbs., has high hopes for the season and intends to lead by example.

“I’m not a huge vocal guy in the room, but I definitely lead by example. I want to be a nice guy to all these young guys and if they have any questions or need anything I am always there,” he said.

Although young, Barteaux believes this year’s Rebels squad has potential.

“I think we are going to surprise a lot of people this year. We may be younger but we won’t be out battled. I am excited for it,” he said.

Throughout the rest of camp and heading into the exhibition season, Barteaux is prioritizing team bonding.

“If we get closer, learn our systems and do all of those little things right throughout camp and into the regular season — we can get a head start on everyone else. That will be good for the rest of the year,” he said.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Female race car driver breaks into male-dominated field

Just Posted

Female race car driver breaks into male-dominated field

Male dominated sport attracts girls as well

Town of Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy amend agreement

The change in agreement will help Fogdog gain investors for the No Landfill Facility

Second annual Minor Hockey Golf Tournament hits capacity in Sylvan Lake

The tournament saw 104 golfers hit the links at Sylvan Lake Golf and Country Club on Aug. 23

Sylvan Lake’s Gospel Chapel emerges with new name

The new name will not affect any other aspect of the church, says Pastor Todd Pratt

Sylvan Lake area placed under frost advisory

Environment Canada says the temperature in the area will approach zero by Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.

WATCH: Enhanced Emergency Department opens at Lacombe Hospital

$3.1 million facility jointly funded by AHS, Lacombe Health Trust

Dawson Barteaux named Rebels captain

Veteran defenceman looking to lead young team by example

Hong Kong: Split emerges in Chinese-Canadian community amid protests

Rallies clashed across Vancouver

Vancouver rallies emblematic of split among Chinese-Canadians over Hong Kong

Rallies clashed across Vancouver

Calgary projects for homeless military veterans include tiny home village

Another village of homes is planned for Calgary as well as one for Edmonton in the next year

Hastings Racecourse raid leads to suspension of B.C. gaming worker, fraud allegations

‘At least one’ gaming worker has been suspended, Attorney General David Eby says

Canadian kids eating healthier in school, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

Charges laid after paintball shooting at Alberta safe drug site

A suspect was arrested and a paintball gun seized at a home in Lethbridge

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Most Read