Dawson Barteaux named Rebels captain

Dawson Barteaux has been named captain of the Red Deer Rebels for the 2019/2020 season (Todd Colin Vaughan/Lacombe Express)

After a few days of camp, Red Deer Rebels Coach Brent Sutter finally slapped the “C” on veteran defenceman Dawson Barteaux.

Barteaux, who said he was intending to be a leader on this team regardless if he had a letter on his jersey, said it was a huge honour to represent a team with such a prestigious history.

“The names before me are pretty big, so I am trying to keep up, do the best I can and be a good leader to all of these young guys,” he said.

The 19-year-old right-shooter comes into this years camp a WHL veteran of three years after spending the last two years with the Rebels, preceded by a year with the Regina Pats for his rookie season.

In that time, Barteaux has scored 10 goals and adding 60 assists for a totals of 70 points. Last year, the native of Foxwarren, Manitoba and property of the Dallas Stars finished with 10 goals and 27 assists.

Barteaux, who stands 6’1 and weighs 187 lbs., has high hopes for the season and intends to lead by example.

“I’m not a huge vocal guy in the room, but I definitely lead by example. I want to be a nice guy to all these young guys and if they have any questions or need anything I am always there,” he said.

Although young, Barteaux believes this year’s Rebels squad has potential.

“I think we are going to surprise a lot of people this year. We may be younger but we won’t be out battled. I am excited for it,” he said.

Throughout the rest of camp and heading into the exhibition season, Barteaux is prioritizing team bonding.

“If we get closer, learn our systems and do all of those little things right throughout camp and into the regular season — we can get a head start on everyone else. That will be good for the rest of the year,” he said.



