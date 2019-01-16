Defending Champions Team Scheidegger, Lethbridge Curling Club: Skip - Casey Scheidegger, 3rd - Cary-Anne McTaggart, 2nd - Jessie Haughian and Lead - Kristie Moore. Contributed photo

Defending champions Team Scheidegger will fight to keep title

Stettler hosting 2019 Alberta Scotties provincial women’s bonspiel

By Emily Jaycox

For the Stettler Independent

2018 Alberta Scotties Tournament of Hearts champions, Team Scheidegger of the Lethbridge Curling club, are ready to defend their title in Stettler this month.

Stettler will host the 2019 Alberta Scotties provincial women’s bonspiel from Jan. 23 to 27.

“Obviously, a repeat would be wonderful and that’s our goal,” said Cary-Anne McTaggart, third.

The team plans to play solid games and do their best to defend their championship, says McTaggart.

Team Scheidegger has played all the other qualifying teams already this season, so has a good idea of what to expect, she says.

READ MORE: Lacombe’s Team Sherrer represents central Alberta at Alberta Scotties. Stettler woman on Team Sherrer

The other top-seeded teams are Team Carey, Team Walker, and Team Roque.

“Those are definitely the names we’re looking out for.”

McTaggart, 32, has been with Team Scheidegger for five years. She joined the team in 2014, after previously curling with Renee Sonnenberg.

Other members are Skip Casey Scheidegger, Second Jessie Haughian and Lead Kristie Moore.

Scheidegger and her sister Jessie Haughian won the Alberta junior title in 2009 and were semi-finalists at junior nationals that year.

Moore served as the alternate for Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, earning a silver medal.

Moore’s other accomplishments include winning the Canadian junior and world junior titles while playing second for Heather Nedohin. She started with Team Scheidegger at the 2017 Players’ Championship.

McTaggart, Haughian and Scheidegger were 2017 Olympic trial participants.

Team Scheidegger won three titles on the World Curling Tour at the start of the 2016-17 season.

READ MORE: Excitement building for women’s provincial curling tourney in Stettler. Tickets selling out

The wins got the team to the top-tier Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling event at the Meridian Canadian Open where they took the title in a 5-4 victory in the eighth end in the final.

Last year at the Alberta Scotties, held in Medicine Hat, Team Scheidegger defeated the then-defending champs, Team Kleibrink in the provincial final.

Team Scheidegger went on to place fifth overall with a 7-4 record at nationals in Penticton, B.C.

They were first in their pool in the preliminaries, making it to the championship round, but were one game away from making it into the playoffs.

“We just missed it,” said McTaggart.

The Lethbridge team is anticipating a good time competing at the 2019 Alberta Scotties in Stettler.

“We’ve heard that Stettler is a great host,” said McTaggart, adding they’re looking forward to seeing the town and playing some good curling.

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Send us news tips to:


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com

Previous story
Official torchbearers for 2019 Canada Winter Games announced

Just Posted

Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Lakers took on Camrose Jan. 10 at home and waked away with a 76-65 win

Hope restored: Sylvan Lake resident receives kidney donation from younger sister

Sylvan Lake’s Lexie Libby undergo an operation for a new kidney, donated by her sister Emma.

Anglers reminded to register ice huts on Sylvan Lake

Lacombe County is reminding anglers to register their huts with the “Take it Off” program

WATCH: Pro-pipeline convoy travels through Sylvan Lake

Over 600 vehicles drove the route from Red Deer and back on Jan. 12

Sylvan Lake library hosting fifth annual XOX Valentines Party

The ladies only event will be held at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on Feb. 1

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Defending champions Team Scheidegger will fight to keep title

Stettler hosting 2019 Alberta Scotties provincial women’s bonspiel

WATCH: World-renowned illusionist, magician, escapist performs in Stettler

Matt Johnson performs two sold-out shows at Stettler Performing Arts Centre

Olivia and Liam top list for Alberta baby names in 2018

Premier Rachel Notley announced the top baby names in Alberta in 2018; Loki didn’t make the cut

Edmonton Police charged 236 people with auto theft in 2018

Police states many of the thefts are crimes of opportunity

Official torchbearers for 2019 Canada Winter Games announced

Canada Games officials open time capsule from Grande Prairie Games in 1995

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library encourages residents to Read for 15

Read for 15 is an annual event held in connection to Family Literacy Day.

Alberta Health Services, United Nurses of Alberta reach agreement to settle union grievance of nursing staffing shortage

Settlement includes the designation of 11.7 full-time-equivalent Registered Nurse relief positions

Woman’s complaint leads to sexual assault charge against Calgary priest

Malcolm Joe D’Souza, who is 62, has been charged with one count of sexual assault

Most Read