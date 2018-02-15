Devastating loss for senior girls Lakers

It was a disappointing lose for the senior girls Feb. 13 as the Lakers hosted Hunting Hills.

Despite being ahead at half, Hunting Hills pulled ahead in the second half of the game to take the lead, and win 55-41.

Injury plagued the team. Having two players out of the game at key moments put stress on the senior Lakers.

By the end of the game the girls were tired. Without injuries the players would have had the chance to catch their breath by switching out throughout the second half.

Instead, it was more time on the court and less time to recoup before going back at it.

Even with tired limbs and minds, the Lakers battled through.

With only two minutes left on the clock it was a 10-point game, there was still a chance for the Lakers to make up the difference and even take the lead.

With the minutes ticking down, Hunting Hills scored a clean three-pointer. They scored twice more before time ran out, and it was all over.

Kayla Rosie, No. 3 for the Lakers, led the team in points scored during the Feb. 13 game. She scored a total on nine points over the course of the game. Rosie was closely followed by Alyssa McGregor, No. 7, for points scored with a total or eight points.

The Lakers will have a make-up game Tuesday night. The team will host Rocky Mountain House, before going on to playoffs after the winter break.



Alyssa McGregor grabs for the ball before to goes out of bounds.

Gianna Lal passes the ball to one her teammates who was open at the top of the key.