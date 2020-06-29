Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship

Dustin Johnson wins Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship on Sunday to end a long drought and extend his career-long season victory streak to 13.

Johnson closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Kevin Streelman at fan-free TPC River Highlands. Johnson last won in Mexico City in March 2019.

Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus each won in 17 consecutive years. Johnson failed to win in 2014, but is given credit for winning in the 2013-14 season from his victory in the fall of 2013 in Shanghai. The tour changed to a wraparound season in 2013.

Johnson tapped in for par on the par-4 18th, raised his ball to acknowledge the smattering of applause from course workers and officials with no fans allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He finished at 19-under 261 for his 21st PGA Tour title.

Streelman also shot 67.

Mackenzie Hughes, who shot a first-round 60, had a 67 to tie for third with 23-year-old Will Gordon at 17 under. Gordon, who had no status on either the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour, had seven birdies in a 64. He earned a special temporary card and unlimited exemptions for the rest of the season.

KORN FERRY TOUR

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — Kyle Jones won the Utah Championship for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, beating

Paul Haley II with a 6-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole at Oakridge Country Club.

Daniel Summerhays, the 36-year-old Utah player making his final start as a touring professional, was eliminated with a bogey on the first extra hole after shooting a 9-under 62 in regulation.

Hours after Summerhays finished, Jones and Haley completed matching 68s to force the playoff at 20 under.

Will Zalatoris was a stroke back after a 66.

Dylan Wu and Martin Piller each shot 64 to match Ollie Schniederjans (66) at 18 under.

KOREAN LPGA

POCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Ji Young Kim made an 18-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Minji Park to win the Korea LPGA’s BC Card-Hankyung Ladies’ Cup.

Kim closed with a 5-under 67 to match Park at 18-under 270 at Pocheon Hills.

Park finished with a 66.

Both players birdied the 18th on their first extra trip down the par-5 hole.

The Associated Press

Golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing
Next story
Ujiri confident in restart, saying ‘the NBA is a seriously well-oiled machine’

Just Posted

Central zone has four active COVID-19 cases

No active cases in City of Lacombe, Red Deer County, Sylvan Lake, Lacombe County

Sylvan Lake Catholic schools part of “social justice projects”

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools assisted a list of organizations including Bethany Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake woman ranked nationally in off-road enduro racing

Courtney Schmale has finished third in the Canadian Motorcycle Association’s Women’s Expert class

COVID-19: Central zone at three active cases

City of Red Deer has one active case

Gov’t of Alberta confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

520 confirmed cases are currently active in the province

P.E.I. sees rise in anti-outsider sentiment as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

P.E.I. sees rise in anti-outsider sentiment as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Tories ask auditor general to probe ‘outsourcing’ of $900M student aid program

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

Canada commits $300M to global COVID-19 fight but PM urged to spend $1.5 billion

Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

Despite pandemic, country figuring out different ways to celebrate Canada Day

Caught in U.S. COVID-19 surge, Canadian ex-pats hunker down, spare a thought for home

Caught in U.S. COVID-19 surge, Canadian ex-pats hunker down, spare a thought for home

New models show COVID-19 progress but with ‘hotspots’ to monitor

New models show COVID-19 progress but with ‘hotspots’ to monitor

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

GOP lawmakers urge action after Russia-Afghanistan briefing

Most Read