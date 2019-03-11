Eckville wrestler gearing up for Nationals in New Brunswick

Kyan Martin is fundraising to help get him and his coach to Nationals in Fredericton, N.B. in April

Eckville’s Kyan Martin is heading to New Brunswick to compete at this year’s wrestling Nationals.

Martin will be the lone representative from Crank Wrestling at Nationals on April 4-7 in Fredericton, N.B.

This will be Martin’s first time at Nationals and says he is “extremely” excited about the opportunity.

“It’s going to be huge and I’ve never been on an airplane either,” Martin said about his trip and competing at Nationals.

Martin is currently working to fundraise $2,800 to send him and his coach, Adam Laporte, to New Brunswick.

Martin and a team of supporters hosted two “Freezing for the Fight” fundraiser barbecues this weekend, March 9-10, in Red Deer and Eckville.

The total is at $2,414.15 after the two barbecues this weekend, with $1,500 coming from the barbecue in front of Crank Gym.

“Eckville’s usually pretty food for these fundraiser kind of things,” said Martin at the March 10 “Freezing for the Fight” fundraiser.

Aside from the barbecues, there is also a silent auction happening through Martin’s Facebook page until March 11.

Prizes to be won include Red Deer Rebels tickets, a golf bag and LED driving lights.

The silent auction items were donated by Crank Gym and Fort Garry Industries, while the Martin’s aunt, Serena Rohrer with Sun Life Financial sponsored the barbecues.

Tim Horton’s in Sylvan Lake donated hot chocolate and coffee for the barbecues.

Martin’s mother, Melissa Martin, says they will be accepting donations right up until the day he leaves for Nationals for anyone interesting in donating or being a corporate sponsor.

Those interested can reach out to Crank Gym or Melissa Martin personally.

Until the time comes to board a flight bound for Fredericton, N.B., Kyan Martin will be continuing to train six times a week and participating in tournaments.

