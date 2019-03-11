Kyan Martin poses with a table of silent auction items at the “Freezing for the Fight” fundraiser barbecue in Eckville on March 10. The event was to raise money to send Martin and his coach to New Brunswick for Nationals in April. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Eckville Echo

Eckville wrestler gearing up for Nationals in New Brunswick

Kyan Martin is fundraising to help get him and his coach to Nationals in Fredericton, N.B. in April

Eckville’s Kyan Martin is heading to New Brunswick to compete at this year’s wrestling Nationals.

Martin will be the lone representative from Crank Wrestling at Nationals on April 4-7 in Fredericton, N.B.

This will be Martin’s first time at Nationals and says he is “extremely” excited about the opportunity.

“It’s going to be huge and I’ve never been on an airplane either,” Martin said about his trip and competing at Nationals.

Martin is currently working to fundraise $2,800 to send him and his coach, Adam Laporte, to New Brunswick.

Martin and a team of supporters hosted two “Freezing for the Fight” fundraiser barbecues this weekend, March 9-10, in Red Deer and Eckville.

The total is at $2,414.15 after the two barbecues this weekend, with $1,500 coming from the barbecue in front of Crank Gym.

“Eckville’s usually pretty food for these fundraiser kind of things,” said Martin at the March 10 “Freezing for the Fight” fundraiser.

Aside from the barbecues, there is also a silent auction happening through Martin’s Facebook page until March 11.

Prizes to be won include Red Deer Rebels tickets, a golf bag and LED driving lights.

The silent auction items were donated by Crank Gym and Fort Garry Industries, while the Martin’s aunt, Serena Rohrer with Sun Life Financial sponsored the barbecues.

Tim Horton’s in Sylvan Lake donated hot chocolate and coffee for the barbecues.

Martin’s mother, Melissa Martin, says they will be accepting donations right up until the day he leaves for Nationals for anyone interesting in donating or being a corporate sponsor.

Those interested can reach out to Crank Gym or Melissa Martin personally.

Until the time comes to board a flight bound for Fredericton, N.B., Kyan Martin will be continuing to train six times a week and participating in tournaments.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Martin wresetling in a competition in 2018. File Photo.

Previous story
Lakers Football team celebrate the year at awards banquet

Just Posted

Eckville wrestler gearing up for Nationals in New Brunswick

Kyan Martin is fundraising to help get him and his coach to Nationals in Fredericton, N.B. in April

Lakers Football team celebrate the year at awards banquet

Nine major awards were handed out during the banquet on March 7

Capes and Crowns Ball returns to Sylvan Lake

Heroes and sidekicks, princesses and their prince charming are all invited to the ball

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Rocky Mountain House

A second earthquake in six days hits central Alberta

Grant leads to two new community gardens in Sylvan Lake

The two new gardens will help fill the food bank and library’s Little Free Pantry

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Most Read