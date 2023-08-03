A helmet bearing an Edmonton Elks Indigenous logo designed by artist Conrad Plews, who is Metis of Cree background, is seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Edmonton Elks, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Edmonton Elks to sport Indigenous-designed logo in game against Blue Bombers

The Edmonton Elks will sport an Indigenous logo on their helmets in an upcoming CFL game.

Conrad Plews, a Metis artist of Cree background, designed the logo that will adorn Edmonton’s helmets Aug. 10 when the Elks are at home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Indigenous Celebration Night at Commonwealth Stadium.

The game will also feature the Canadian anthem sung in Cree and a halftime performance by Dancing Cree.

Plews said his design was inspired by teenager Izaiah Masuskapoe, who submitted an Indigenous-themed Elks logo to the CFL club last year.

“The design is largely based on the existing Elks logo, as well as the design created by Izaiah,” said Plews, who owns a tattoo studio in Edmonton.

“I wanted to integrate both designs while infusing a feeling of dynamic energy and strength.”

Net proceeds from the sale of select merchandise that night will go to the Indigenous Sport Council Alberta, the Elks said Wednesday in a statement.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oilers hire Connor McDavid’s longtime agent Jeff Jackson as their CEO of hockey operations

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

(l-r) Natalie, Lauren, Collin, Dana and Stacey Pacholek grin behind the counter in Stacey’s Happy Place. (File photo)
Community book store celebrates third anniversary

Chris Sadler stands with his parents. (Photo provided from the Walk to Breathe Facebook page)
Challenge to raise awareness about lung disease is open to all Albertans

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up