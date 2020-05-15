Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther named WHL rookie of the year

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther named WHL rookie of the year

CALGARY — Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther has been named the Western Hockey League’s rookie of the year.

Guenther, the first-overall selection at the 2018 WHL bantam draft, had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in 58 games, including eight power-play goals and three game-winning goals.

The 17-year-old led Edmonton in goals, ranked fourth in assists, and was third overall in scoring to help the Oil Kings lead the Central Division before the season was ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guenther ranked third among WHL rookies in goals, tied for second in assists, and was second in overall scoring. Guenther was one of four WHL rookies to produce at better than a point-per-game pace throughout the regular season.

Guenther, and Edmonton native, is the first player from the Oil Kings to win the award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

WHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ontario government not looking to provide financial bailout for the CFL
Next story
Gushue shifts focus with curling schedule and fitness franchises on hold

Just Posted

Alberta increases outdoor gathering limit to 50 people

There are a total of 62 Albertans hospitalized due to COVID-19

Federal COVID-19 wage subsidy to last through summer, Trudeau says

Eligibility is expected to be expanded

Alberta Justice Minister addresses federal firearm ban

Alberta Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer discusses Alberta’s standpoint on the issue.

Ontario government not looking to provide financial bailout for the CFL

Ontario government not looking to provide financial bailout for the CFL

50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta on Thursday

5,205 Albertans have recovered from the virus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Hundreds die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus outbreak

Hundreds die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus outbreak

Democrats try again with sweeping mail voting requirements

Democrats try again with sweeping mail voting requirements

Brazil’s health minister resigns after one month on the job

Brazil’s health minister resigns after one month on the job

10 dead in gunbattles during police raid on Rio slum complex

10 dead in gunbattles during police raid on Rio slum complex

Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship

Burr submits final Russia report before leaving chairmanship

US begins ‘warp speed’ vaccine push as studies ramp up

US begins ‘warp speed’ vaccine push as studies ramp up

Rugby Canada cuts player payments, says it will need financial help later in 2020

Rugby Canada cuts player payments, says it will need financial help later in 2020

Most Read