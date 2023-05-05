Female U16 Alberta Challenge begins in Red Deer

Hockey Alberta is hosting its annual under-16 female tournament, the Alberta Challenge in Red Deer this week.

From May 4-7 at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre, hundreds of the best players in the province showcase their talents.

The Alberta Challenge is a round-robin tournament that features six teams that will wrap up on Sunday after the championship game at 2:30 p.m. It’s part of Hockey Alberta’s Spring Showcase that takes place following the Alberta Cup that happened last weekend and prior to the Prospects Cup taking place next week on May 11-14.

On Thursday the tournament will begin with a matchup between North Yellow and South Black at 9 a.m.

Nine players from central Alberta will be featured in the tournament including Jensyn and Peyton Stephenson (Bentley), Addison Shaw (Lacombe), Ceder Thorburn (Olds), Bailey Rogers (Red Deer), Bree Prediger (Rocky Mountain House), Summer Greiner (Stettler), Brylee Hull (Sylvan Lake), and Parker Small (Sylvan Lake).

