First national title for SLVC

Sylvan Lake Volleyball Club (SLVC) WAVE 17U team won a Division 3 National championship on May 22 in Edmonton.

The Volleyball Canada National Tournament was hosted by Alberta Volleyball in Edmonton. Roughly 12,500 athletes attended over six days of competition. Each age group competed over three days of preliminary, power pool and playoffs.

Teams came from all across Canada.

SLVC had five teams at nationals with players from Sylvan Lake and Central Alberta. Teams played in 14U, 15U, 16U, 17U and 18U categories.

“All players and coach’s represented Central Alberta with sportsmanship and embraced the atmosphere of what youth sports are all about,” said Wayne Halliday, coach of the U17 Wave.

SLVC Wave 17U match results

Day 1: Preliminary pool. The Wave went 2-1, beating teams from British Columbia , Northwest Territories and losing to a Manitoba team.

Day 2: Power Pool. The Wave went 2-1, beating two Alberta teams and losing to an Ontario team.

Day 3: Playoffs. The Wave went undefeated, 3-0, beating, Park from Edmonton 25-23, 25-11, then Alliance from Manitoba 25-17, 25-21 to get to the finals meeting up with Strathmore Chaos.

The final game saw SLVC Wave taking the first set 25-17, second set saw Chaos coming out strong taking a 15-3 lead and the Wave came from behind to win 29-27 in a thrilling finish for the championship title.

This is the first national divisional championship title for SLVC.