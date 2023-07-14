A Canadian flag flies over the course after cancellation of a training run for the FIS World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, AB, on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has removed a tentative men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., from next season’s calendar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

A Canadian flag flies over the course after cancellation of a training run for the FIS World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, AB, on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has removed a tentative men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., from next season’s calendar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

FIS removes tentative men’s downhill races at Lake Louise from calendar

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation has removed a tentative men’s downhill at Lake Louise, Alta., from next season’s calendar, Alpine Canada confirmed Friday.

The governing body of skiing initially had the men competing Nov. 22-26 at the ski resort in Banff National Park, but with a “to be confirmed” designation.

But Alpine Canada president and chief executive officer Therese Brisson said in a release Friday that time ran out to secure funding for the races.

“We’ve been working with various stakeholders since last season to try to find solutions and despite some progress, we have run out of time to confirm the funding early enough to execute the event for the upcoming 2023-24 season,” Brisson said.

She said Alpine Canada remains committed to a speed event in Western Canada.

“(We) will turn our attention to identifying solutions for the 2024-25 season and beyond,” she said.

Lake Louise has been the traditional opener of the men’s speed season, though it would have been the second stop in this campaign had it gone ahead.

Alpine Canada had already replaced the traditional women’s downhills at Lake Louise the week after the men with a pair of women’s World Cup giant slalom races Dec. 2-3 in Mont-Tremblant, Que. Those races are confirmed.

Canada’s alpine ski team is coming off a banner season with James Crawford winning a men’s super-G world title and Laurence St. Germain beating U.S. superstar Mikaela Shiffrin for the women’s world slalom crown.

Cameron Alexander earned world championship bronze in men’s downhill and Canada also won bronze in the mixed team parallel race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Pro sportsProfessional SportsSports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Scott Dixon ready to defend title at Honda Indy Toronto, his ‘home’ race where he has won 4 times

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
Town of Sylvan Lake receives grant encouraging economic growth

Blaise Grodecki, Jaxon Sola and Jonpaul Sola will be representing their community as they take part in the Lacrosse team competing in the Alberta Summer Games. From the left: Blaise Grodecki, Jonpaul Sola and Jaxon Sola. (Photo provided by Johnpaul Sola)
Two players and a coach from Sylvan Lake are heading to the Alberta Summer Games

Scott McDermott
Scott McDermott column: Shortcuts don’t work

File photo.
Proclamation for Pride Week made by Sylvan Lake council