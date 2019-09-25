Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Former professional basketball player Darren Apels is looking to help kids in Sylvan Lake accomplish their basketball dreams.

Apels is beginning sessions starting Oct. 1 at Fox Run School where kids interested in basketball can come learn from a pro and get in condition for try-outs.

“Basically I’ll be taking them through my workouts with a basketball for two hours,” Apels said.

He explained the sessions will go through warm-ups, skills, shooting, running and a cool down.

He calls it a workout or conditioning session.

“I will work with the kids and help them through issues or concerns they may be having, but also getting them conditioned for basketball.”

Apels says he hopes to help those interested in basketball plan for a future of either playing pro or getting a full-ride scholarship to a school in the United States.

“A lot of kids here, if they want to play after high school they go to, like Red Deer College, but then what. After college here there isn’t much left,” he said.

Apels himself went from high school to playing professional basketball in Germany.

While there he says he learned a lot, and hopes to bring it Canada.

“Those who want to play basketball have to be focused and work on it all the time. Use social media to your advantage… I hope to help these kids move on from high school,” Apels said.

However, finding gym time has been an ongoing problem. He hopes to be able to continue offering his workouts at a specified time each week, but is running into obstacles when it comes to booking gym space.

“I feel a bit like I’m getting the run around… I want to help these kids who want to play but I need consistent gym time to do that,” he said.

Right now, Apels has gym time booked at Fox Run School for two hours every Tuesday evening for the month of October.

He hopes to be able to start something more permanent in Sylvan Lake to train and condition those interested in expanding their skills.

“Ideally I’ll be able to offer a few different session and like an open gym time, but right now it’s just the one.”

The workout training with Apels is open to kids of any age looking to work on their skills with a basketball.

He will be running four, two-hours sessions in October for the price of $150.

“I just want people to come out to Fox Run on Oct. 1. Come meet me, talk to me and see what it is all about,” said Apels.

Those interested in learning more can attend the Oct. 1 session from 6-8 p.m. or contact Apels at darrenapels@gmail.com.