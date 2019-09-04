Former pro looking to bring basketball program to Sylvan Lake

Darren Apels program works to get players from high school to the professional or college level

A former professional basketball player is looking to bring his Prep to Pro program to Sylvan Lake.

Darren Apels’ program focuses on getting young basketball players from high school to the professional or college level.

“It’s either I’ll run a camp or if the kids are interested I will run workouts,” said Apels. “It all depends on the kid, the parents and what they want to do with ball.”

Apels will be hosting a Prep to Pro information session at the Town’s Fun Fest Info Night on Sept. 12. The event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the NexSource Centre.

At the session there will be a hoop and a chance to take home a limited edition Michael Jordan or Lebron James Funko Pop.

He welcomes players of all ages to be a part of his program.

This program has been run in various cities over the course of a year and is built around Apels’ own experience.

“I went from high school to pro out of Canada and I also got a full ride scholarship to play college basketball [in New York],” said Apels, who played professionally in Germany.

Apels is new to the area, but fell in love and is considering setting up a home base for the program in Sylvan Lake.

He compares making a career out of basketball to the same likeness as hockey.

“It’s not just going to a hockey camp, you’ve got to do a lot more than that and it’s the reality of it,” Apels said of what his program helps teach players.

He added if it takes off and he does hold camps in Sylvan, some of the proceeds will make it’s way back in to the community.

For more information stop by Fun Fest Info Night on Sept. 12 or contact preptopro@hotmail.com.