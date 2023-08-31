Former Sylvan Lake Gull Jonah Weisner signs professional deal

Former Sylvan Lake Gulls shortstop Jonah Weisner is officially a professional baseball player.

Earlier this week the 24-year-old from Longview, B.C. signed a professional contract with the Quebec City Capitals of the Frontier League.

Weisner told The Advocate signing his first pro contract is a result of many years of hard work.

“Everything that’s led up to this moment has finally paid off for me, it’s finally seeing all the hard work come to fruition for me,” he said.

“I’m achieving a dream of mine I’ve had since I was a little kid. It’s the next step for me and hopefully pursuing this sport at the professional level and continuing to excel. What an exciting opportunity to be a part of.”

Before this week Weisner was planning on returning to Ottawa University in Kansas to finish his degree. After a phone call from the head coach of the Capitals on Sunday Weisner got an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

He gave credit to Gulls head coach and general manager Jason Chatwood for making it happen.

The Capitals had a recent injury to an infielder and they were looking to fill some holes in the roster. Weisner joined the team in Quebec City on Monday and made his first game appearance Wednesday night.

After another injury, Weisner was subbed in at third base where he played the remaining two innings.

He’s signed to finish out the rest of the Frontier League season and the team is in a position to win the division.

“Head coach Pat and I talked in his office and he mentioned this is a really good opportunity for me to be assessed by the coaching staff and see if there’s a fit for a potential return next season,” he added.

“This is the first time I’ve ventured out to this part of Canada and it’s unbelievably beautiful and the organization is first class. They just came off a championship season so they’re looking to do special things again this year.”

The Frontier League is a professional partner league of Major League Baseball with 14 teams in Eastern Canada and the United States.

Weiser joined the Capitals at a crucial time as the postseason begins on Sept. 5. He hopes to crack the lineup as often as he can.

“With the injury on Wednesday there’s always a possibility of seeing my name called in the starting nine,” he added.

“I was brought in for this particular reason. If a guy goes down it’s my job to step in and contribute. Once my name is in the lineup I’m going to go in there and play the baseball I know how to play.”

Weisner said the skill level of the league has been very polished.

“You see guys sign deals here who have had professional experience,” he said adding a teammate of his played for the New York Yankees.

“It’s been really interesting to pick his brain about baseball. This league is definitely a step up and I’d say the quickness and pace of the game has stepped up compared to amateur baseball.”

This summer for the Gulls in the Western Canadian Baseball League Weisner was one of the best batters knocking in a league-leading 49 RBIs. He also posted a .392 batting average which was second in the WCBL among all players.

Weisner explained playing for the Gulls gave him the boost he needed to take the next step in his career.

“I can’t exaggerate what a great support system, not only the front office has, but the coaching staff, my teammates, and especially the fans,” he said.

“It’s really easy to get up and go play for those guys. I give a lot of credit to the Gulls and Jason Chatwood for putting me in the position I am in now.”

